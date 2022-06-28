WSL: Filipe Toledo beats Samuel Pupo with the right to score 10 and is four-time champion of the Rio Pro | surfing

The Saquarema wave has one owner: Filipe Toledo. Current number 1 in the world, Filipinho didn’t give Samuel Pupo any chance in the Rio Pro decision in front of a crowd at Praia de Itaúna on Tuesday morning. As if the title – the second of the season – weren’t enough, Filipinho still gave his show with a 10.00 note in the final. The victory by 18.67 to 10.73 makes Toledo isolate himself as the greatest champion of the Rio stage of the World Tour with four mugs. Winner in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2022, the Paulista beat Australian Dave Macaulay, champion in 1988, 1989 and 1993.

Qualified for the WSL Finals in September, Filipe reached 50,040 ranking points. Now the goal of the yellow jersey is to maintain the lead until the end of the season. The next leg takes place July 12-21 in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa. In August, the Tour arrives in Teahupoʻo, Tahiti, before the final stop in Tresltes, California, when only the top five in the rankings will compete for the season title.

The final started with small waves, a 0.37 and a 1.00 from Filipe Toledo against a 0.63 from Samuel Pupo. At nine minutes came the epic moment of decision. With a perfect air, with the right to rip to the right, Filipinho took a 10.00 from the judges. Even with the wide advantage, the yellow shirt continued to show and, shortly after, he increased his sum with an 8.67, playing Samuel for the combination.

Without having much to do, Samuca saw time pass and no good waves came. With three minutes to go, he managed to exchange his grades with a 2.33 and a 1.20, reaching a total of 3.53. There was still time for Samuca to catch a wave of 8.00, ending the final with a worthy defeat by the score of 18.67 to 10.33.

In the women’s, Carissa Moore took the title by beating Johanne Defay by 15.43 to 12.33 in the grand final. It was the first stage won by the leader of the ranking, who had lost all three previous finals played in the season. With the defeat in the decision, the Frenchwoman lost the chance to assume the leadership of the ranking.

The final was quite eventful. Johanne started ahead with a 2.50 wave, Carissa responded with a 0.50, followed by a 5.50, which gave her the lead. Shortly after, the Frenchwoman caught a wave of 4.50, regaining first place. With 15 minutes to go, Johanne Defay surfed the best wave of the heat so far, receiving 7.50.

Carissa tried to recover in the aftermath, but the judges’ score was only 5.40. With difficulties surfing, the Hawaiian saved all her energy for the end of the heat. No sooner said than done. With 35 seconds left, the leader of the ranking found a beautiful right and took 9.50 from the judges. It was the title wave to Johanne Defay’s disappointment.

1. Samuel Pupo (BRA) 11.44 x 10.83 Italo Ferreira (BRA)

two. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.36 x 15.34 Yago Dora (BRA)

1. Samuel Pupo (BRA) 10.73 x 18.67 Filipe Toledo (BRA)

1. Johanne Defay (FRA) 12.16 x 9.67 Gabriela Bryan (HAV)

two. Carissa Moore (HAV) 14.60 x 11.77 Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)