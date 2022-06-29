10 tech news to get your day started (29/06)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (28). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Pedreiro Glove recovers TikTok after controversy with businessman. After controversies involving Glova de Pedreiro and her former manager, the influencer temporarily lost access to her profile on TikTok.

2. Netflix: Justice demands exchange of compression technology in Brazil. DivX accuses the platform of breaking a patent to offer high definition content in the country.

3. One UI 4.1: Which Galaxy devices are being updated? See a list of Samsung phones and tablets that are already getting the Android 12 interface.

4. Dragon Ball: Globoplay announces debut of the Kai saga with meme; Look! In the video, Goku explains that, years ago, a ‘powerful opponent’ appeared in his trajectory, referencing the program Encontro com Fátima Bernardes.

5. Nubank announces a new silver card exclusively for PJ accounts. With Nubank’s new silver card, users will be able to place the company’s name on the front of the card, in addition to other advantages.

6. Airbnb permanently prohibits parties on properties. Measure of the Airbnb platform started as prevention against covid-19 and is now permanent, banning parties around the world.

7. Scientists have detected a monkeypox variant in the United States. According to new information revealed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a new variant has been found in the country.

8. Nintendo Direct Mini: check out the summary of everything that happened. NieR:Automata, Mario + Rabids Sparks of Hope, Persona on Switch and more; check out!

9. 99 customers can now receive change for rides on mobile. The novelty promises to speed up the process for those who pay for trips in cash and increase security; see how it works.

10. Why are elephants taking revenge and killing people? Behind elephant attacks is human abuse.