101-year-old man convicted of complicity with Nazism in Germany

Former Nazi petty officer Josef Schütz was found guilty of “complicity” in the killing of more than 3,500 prisoners while working at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945.

A German court sentenced a former guard at a Nazi concentration camp to five years in prison on Tuesday. Josef Schütz, 101, is the oldest person to be found guilty of complicity in crimes committed during the Holocaust.

The former Nazi petty officer was found guilty of “complicity” in the killing of more than 3,500 prisoners while working at the Sachsenhausen camp, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.

“For three years you watched prisoners being tortured and killed before your eyes. Because of your position, on top of a viewpoint in the concentration camp, you constantly had crematorium smoke in your nose,” said Udo Lechtermann, president of the Brandenburg court in the Havel, in the east of the country.

“Everyone who wanted to flee the camp was shot. In this way, every guard in the camp took an active part in these murders,” he added. “There are places we shouldn’t be and things we shouldn’t do,” he concluded.

When the sentence — higher than the minimum three-year prison term for complicity in death provided by the German court — was announced, the accused, in a wheelchair, dressed in a gray shirt and pajama pants, showed no reaction.

The ex-soldier’s lawyer then announced that he would appeal the decision, which would delay the execution of the sentence until the beginning of 2023. Given the advanced age and fragile health of the accused, who appeared in freedom for the process, it is unlikely that he be arrested.

no regrets

At no point in the nearly 30 hearings in the case did the defendant express the slightest sign of regret. On Monday (27), before the end of the trial, he again denied any responsibility. “I don’t know why I’m here. I tell the truth. I have nothing to do with the police and the army, everything that has been said is false,” said the accused, his voice shaky.

But Josef Schütz contradicted himself by narrating facts from his past. He recently claimed that he left Lithuania at the beginning of World War II to go to Germany, where he would have worked as a farmer throughout the conflict.

“I cut down and planted trees,” he said, after swearing that he never wore a German uniform, but “work clothes.”

A version that is contested by several historical documents that mention, among other data, his name, date and place of birth, which demonstrates that he actually worked, from the end of 1942 to the beginning of 1945, in the “Totenkopf” division of the Waffens. SS.

After the war, he was transferred to a prison camp in Russia and later moved to Brandenburg, a region near Berlin.

He was a farmer, then a locksmith and was never bothered by the authorities. Aged 21 at the start of the alleged facts, Schütz was accused, among other things, of having shot Soviet prisoners, of “aiding and abetting systematic assassinations” by Zyklon B gas and of “detaining prisoners in hostile conditions”.

Between opening in 1936 and its liberation by the Soviets on April 22, 1945, the Sachsenhausen concentration camp held nearly 200,000 prisoners, particularly political opponents, Jews and homosexuals.

Tens of thousands of them died, victims mainly of exhaustion from forced labor and the cruel conditions of detention.

After having shown for several decades unwillingness to prosecute all perpetrators of Nazi crimes, in the last 10 years Germany has expanded its investigations and concentration camp guards and other executioners of the Nazi machine can be prosecuted for complicity in murders.

