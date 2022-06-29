6 must-see titles that will be REMOVED from Netflix in July

THE Netflix is renewing its programming schedule and several movies and series will be removed from the platform this July.

Kidnapped, confined to a tiny room and raped. A young woman gives birth to a son. But when he turns five, she starts plotting an escape.

Why is it worth it?: In addition to winning an Academy Award for Best Actress for Brie Larson, the critically acclaimed drama is a painfully immersive experience and invites audiences into powerful reflection on one of the most sensitive subjects.

Removal date: july 01

As the country is ravaged by a zombie epidemic, father and daughter set out on a harrowing train journey trying to reach the only city that has not yet been affected.

Why is it worth it?: Electrifying and with excellent action scenes, the zombie thriller is a full plate for lovers of the genre and is a genuine evidence of the quality of Korean cinema.

Removal date: july 01

School life gets even harder for a troubled teenager after her best friend starts dating her older brother.

Why is it worth it?:

Hailee Steinfeld showcases her versatility on screen in a delightful dramedy about the difficulty of coming of age amidst insecurities and uncertainties. Its incredible screen dynamics with the veteran Woody Harrelson makes the film an even richer and more fun experience – also marked by some reflections. In addition, the production earned a Golden Globe nomination for Steinfeld.

Removal date: July 15th

Trying to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, a hardened criminal enters a prison horse rehabilitation program.

Why is it worth it?

One of the most impactful dramas of recent years, it had its debut in Sundance Film Festival 2019 – where it was acclaimed by both critics and audiences. With a powerful journey about beginnings, the film still features a moving performance by Matthias Schoenaerts.

Removal date: July 15th

Forensic pathologist Dr. Bennett Omalu tries to raise public awareness about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a disease that causes brain trauma in football players as a result of repeated concussions to the head.

Why is it worth it?

long before King Richard: Creating Champions, Will Smith made A Man Among Giants one of his biggest Oscar chances. However, his impressive performance was snubbed in the 2016 awards season and the film went unnoticed by many. But there’s still time for you to appreciate the actor’s work in this drama – which is based on real events.

Removal date: July 15th

Four friends in a small coastal town chart a journey from adolescence to adulthood. Together they deal with different issues that make them mature.

Why is it worth it?

In addition to exploring the entire emotional and hormonal transformation phase of adolescence, the series pays numerous tributes to the movie universe, as well as elements of POP culture – something that was not common at the time. One of the most beloved teen drama series of the 90’s and 2000’s, Dawson’s was still responsible for launching the careers of today’s big names like Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams. The latter received four Oscar nominations and has an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries.

Removal date: July 15th

