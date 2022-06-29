7 science fiction movies for fans of the imaginary world

Science fiction films exist, with the aim of exploring as well as questioning the limits of our knowledge. Through them, we start to fantasize other possible realities, and that makes them adored by spectators all over the world. So, check out the best sci-fi movies available on Netflix below.

Spiderhead (2022), Joseph Kosinski



Spiderhead (2022), Joseph Kosinski (Credit: Netflix/Play)

In this plot, humanity lives in a future, in which the convicts will have the chance to volunteer as guinea pigs in medical experiments in order to reduce their sentence. When one of the convicts undergoes the test of a new drug capable of generating feelings, he starts to question the reality of his emotions.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ Spiderhead

The Adam Project (2022), Shawn Levy



The Adam Project (2022), Shawn Levy (Credit: Netflix/Play)

In this production, Adam embarks on a secret mission that takes him to his past. And so, to save the world, he’ll have to find his 13-year-old self, find their father and fix things.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ The Adam Project

Passengers (2017), Morten Tyldum



Passengers (2017), Morten Tyldum (Credit: Netflix/Play)

In the course of a routine space voyage, two passengers are awakened 90 years ahead of schedule. This was due to a malfunction of their cabins.

And so, single-handedly, Jim (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) begin a deepening relationship. However, peace is threatened when they discover that the ship is in serious danger, and that they are the only ones who can save the more than 5 thousand colleagues in deep sleep.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ Passengers

The Price of Tomorrow (2011), Andrew Niccol



The Price of Tomorrow (2011), Andrew Niccol (Credit: Netflix/Play)

In the near future, aging is controlled in order to avoid overpopulation. And that makes time the main currency to survive and also to get luxuries. In this way, the rich live longer than the poor, who have to negotiate their existence, usually limited to 25 years of age.

And so, when Will Salas (Justin Timberlake) wins a mysterious donation, he begins to be hunted by the time keepers for a crime he didn’t commit. However, he kidnaps Sylvia (Amanda Seyfried), daughter of a powerful man. With that, from the new relationship between the victim and the tormentor, a powerful weapon emerges with the system and organization that commands the future of people.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ The Price of Tomorrow

Where’s Monday (2020), Tommy Wirkola



Where’s Monday (2020), Tommy Wirkola (Credit: Netflix/Play)

In pursuit of combating overpopulation, the number of children a couple can have is controlled by the government. And so, to his dismay, a man has 7 twin daughters. In order to create them in the best possible way, they all assume the identity of the same woman.

And so, each one can leave the house on the day that bears their name. And that’s how women grow up in secret, until one of the sisters, Segunda, mysteriously disappears.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ Where’s Monday

Lucy (2014), Luc Besson



Lucy (2014), Luc Besson (Credit: Netflix/Play)

Lucy is forced to smuggle drugs into her stomach. However, her body absorbs the substances, and now, she has superpowers. Such as telepathy, telekinesis, the absence of pain. In addition, she has the ability to acquire knowledge instantly.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ Lucy

Bird Box (2018), Susanne Bier



Bird Box (2018), Susanne Bier (Credit: Netflix/Play)

In Bird Box, Malorie (Sandra Bullock) and her children are in a post-apocalyptic world. And so, they need to reach a refuge to escape creatures that, when seen, make people become violent. Blindfolded to avoid being infected, the family follows the course of a river to find a safe place.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ BirdBox