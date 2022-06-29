8-year-old boy found alive in sewer after missing a week in Germany | World

An 8-year-old boy was found alive in the sewer after being missing for eight days. The child, identified as Joe, was located inside the drainage canal near his parents’ house in oldenburgin Germany.
The young Joe was found after a pedestrian heard a ‘soft moan’, coming from a manhole cover around 6:20 am last Saturday (25). The passerby called emergency services and rescuers found the boy after removing the protective cover.
According to the victim’s father, who has not been identified, the boy was fine despite the circumstances.
“I just want to say thank you to all the people who looked, even if they didn’t find Joe, but to all the people involved, thank you, thank you, thank you. You guys did a great job. Joe is doing fine under the circumstances, all the time. rest will be sorted out,” said the child’s father.
Boy Joe was found in the sewer system in Germany – Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Naturheilpraxis Doris Seedorf Heilpraktikerin
A police investigation has been opened since the boy’s disappearance. The investigators want, from Joe’s location, find out how he got into the channel. According to a police spokesman, he couldn’t lift the manhole cover because of the weight.
Police said the entire sewer system is being scanned with cameras to try to understand how the young man entered the site.