A Protector, at the Megapix Session, and Sabadão with Nicolas Cage are the highlights of the weekend

FRIDAY (01)

Megapix session

the Protector

On Friday, the 1st, at 21:00

Ali starts working as a janitor in a wealthy New York building after a long time serving in the army. When her family is taken hostage, she uses her abilities to try to save them.

Directed by: Ryuhei Kitamura

Cast: Jean Renoir, Rupert Evans, Aksel Hennie, Ruby Rose

USA. 2020. Suspense. 94 min.

SATURDAY (02)

Saturday With Nicolas Cage/Grand Films Session

State of Calamity

On Saturday, the 2nd, at 16:05

Global warming has brought the planet to calamity. In the US, unproductive citizens are taken to a colony. In this scenario, social worker Noah tries to help a mother and her child in distress.

Directed by: Rob W. King

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind, Jakob Davies

Canada. USA. UK. 2017. Science-Fiction. 93 min.

211: The Great Heist

On Saturday, the 2nd, at 17:37

Officer Mike takes a teenager in his car when he finds himself in the middle of a bank robbery scene. Surrounded by criminals, the officer tries to contain the chaotic situation. Based on a true story.

Directed by: York Alec Shackleton

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Sophie Skelton, Michael Rainey Jr.

Bulgaria. USA. 2018. Drama. 84 min.

Omen

On Saturday, the 2nd, at 19:02

Professor John Koestler finds a numerical pattern in a time capsule buried 50 years ago. He discovers that the numbers are dates of catastrophes and needs to save the world.

Directed by: Alex Proyas

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne, Chandler Canterbury

Australia. USA. UK. 2009. Thriller. 121 min.

the seer

On Saturday, the 2nd, at 21:00

Psychic Cris Johnson uses his gift to perform in Las Vegas and make money at blackjack tables. When the police discover Cris’ ability, they ask him to help stop an attack.

Directed by: Lee Tamahori

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore, Jessica Biel, Thomas Kretschmann

USA. 2007. Thriller. 92 min.

The apocalypse

On Saturday, the 2nd, at 22:33

Part of Earth’s population mysteriously disappears, generating a wave of chaos. Caught in the middle of it all, pilot Rayford Steele, along with a group of survivors, tries to find out what happened.

Directed by: Vic Armstrong

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Lea Thompson, Cassi Thomson

USA. 2014. Drama. 106 min.

SUNDAY (03)

Double Protectors Program

the Protector

On Sunday, the 3rd, at 19:15

Ali starts working as a janitor in a wealthy New York building after a long time serving in the army. When her family is taken hostage, she uses her abilities to try to save them.

Directed by: Ryuhei Kitamura

Cast: Jean Renoir, Rupert Evans, Aksel Hennie, Ruby Rose

USA. 2020. Suspense. 94 min.

The Protector (2014)

On Sunday, the 3rd, at 21:00

A man who believes he has left his mysterious past behind finds a young girl controlled by Russian gangsters and has to get his hands dirty again to help her.

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Denzel Washington, Chloë Grace Moretz, Marton Csokas

USA. 2014. Action. 129 min.

TUESDAY (05)

sexy by accident

On Tuesday, the 5th, at 21:00

Renee is an ordinary woman who has a hard time dealing with society’s beauty standards. After having an accident, she wakes up feeling much more confident and beautiful, which influences everything around her.

Directed by: Abby Kohn

Cast: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Hopper, Rory Scovel

China. USA. 2018. Comedy. 107 min.