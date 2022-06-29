Accused of scamming Sasha Meneghel, owner of Rental Coins set up a company with Silas Malafaia

Businessman Francisley Valdevino da Silva – owner of Rental Coins and also known as the “Sheik” of cryptocurrencies – was a partner of Pastor Silas Malafaia in another company aimed at the Christian public. The information was disclosed in a report by the newspaper O Globo published on Tuesday (28).

Francisley is better known as Francis Silva and became famous after Sasha Meneghel, daughter of presenter Xuxa, went to court accusing Rental Coins of being a financial pyramid and having caused her a loss of R$ 1.2 million, as shown by the portal. metropolises.

Now, according to the report by the newspaper O Globo, the partnership with Malafaia was for the creation of AlvoX. The company’s goal would be to provide the technological foundation for Christians who want to start their own business.

To the newspaper, Malafaia said that he ended the deal as soon as he learned of Francis’ problems in the world of cryptocurrencies.

“When we started, he didn’t owe anyone. When the rumor started, I jumped out. I don’t mix church and business. I have never referred bitcoins to anyone in my family or church,” the pastor said.

MP is investigating Rental Coins

In March of this year, the Public Ministry of Paraná announced that it was investigating Rental Coins due to repeated complaints from customers about blocked withdrawals and blocking of money. According to O Globo, the company promised to rent cryptocurrencies from investors in exchange for a return of up to 5% per month, and return the tokens after one year of contract.

In an interview with TV Record, Francis Silva said that since the end of last year the company has been undergoing restructuring and auditing and this is the reason for the problems with withdrawals. The company owner assured that everyone will get their money back.

On February 18th, the number of complaints against Rental Coins on the Reclame Aqui website exploded. In a single day, there were 40 complaints of non-payment of agreed amounts.

The company admitted the default and responded to its customers with the same generic message: “We know how uncomfortable it is to go through this type of experience, so we apologize. We identify your pending issue in our system and inform you that we will work to resolve it as quickly as possible. We will send you a message via WhatsApp with more detailed information. Sincerely, Rental Coins Team.”

At the same time, the singer and former participant of Big Brother Brasil, Gabi Martins, advertised Rental Coins on her social networks. On the occasion, Gabi announced that the investor João Souza would distribute ten prizes of R$ 10 thousand each. According to her, it was not a lottery. João would choose the ten best accounts of the importance of the investment, without providing other, less vague criteria.