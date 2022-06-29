Adaptation of the Vampire Academy books gets a US release date

Peacock announced today (29) that the series Vampire Academy arrives in the US in September.

There will be 10 episodes that were adapted by the showrunners duo. Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre based on books by author Richelle Mead.

Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves among the 10 names announced for the adaptation of the Vampire Academy books in the Peacock series

Released in 2007, the first book follows best friends Rose, half human and half vampire, and Lissa, a mortal vampire princess, two years after a horrific incident caused them to flee. Now, they have been captured and returned to school at St. Vladimir.

There are 6 books in total that were published between 2007 and 2010.

In 2014, the franchise became a film with the national title of Vampire Academy: Kiss of Shadows. In the cast we had the actresses Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry, Sarah Hyland, Joely Richardson and Claire Foy.

In the cast we have the actors Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat), Daniela Nieves (Sex Appeal, Five Points), Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air, Sex Education), André Dae Kim (Degrassi, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), J. August Richards (Angel, Generation), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (West End’s Cyrano de Bergerac and King Lear), Mia McKenna-Bruce (West End’s Billy Elliot The Musical, The Dumping Ground), Rhian Blundell (Torchwood: Believe, Doctor Who: The Dread of Night), jonetta kaiser (Tales, Breakwater) and Andrew Liner (Grown-ish).

The attraction’s synopsis was also revealed:

“In a world of privilege and glamour, the friendship of two young women transcends their differences as they prepare to complete their studies and enter Vampire society. One is a powerful Royal and the other is a half-vampire Guardian who is trained to protect against a threat that wants to end society. “

Vampire Academy premieres on September 15th.

Peacock, Comcast/Universal’s streaming service, is currently only available in the US.

