Aerial footage showing where Russia hides grain stolen from Ukraine

  • Nick Beake, Maria Korenyuk and Check Team
  • From BBC News

Ship being loaded with grain in the port of Sevastopol

Credit, planet

photo caption,

Ship being loaded with grain in the port of Sevastopol

There is growing evidence that Russian forces in occupied areas of Ukraine have been systematically stealing grain and other products from local farmers. The BBC spoke to farmers and analyzed satellite imagery and shipping data to track where the grain is going.

A few dozen kilometers from the frontline of the war, Ukrainian farmer Dmytro described how the business he had kept for 25 years was lost in four months of Russian occupation.

The BBC tried to contact more than 200 farmers whose land is now in Russian-occupied territory. Dmytro (we’re not using his real name to protect him) was one of the few willing to speak with the report.

“They stole our grain. They destroyed our facilities, they destroyed our equipment,” he says.

