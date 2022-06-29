After escaping rehab, Bam Margera is found and hospitalized again

the star of jackass, Bam Magera, escaped from the rehabilitation clinic and was being wanted by the police in Florida – USA. He was found last Monday (27) in a hotel in Deerfield, in the same city.

The officers were accompanied by a crisis intervention team, along with Margera’s parents. Upon being located, the actor asked to see his 4-year-old son Phoenix Wolf and voluntarily decided to return to a new rehabilitation clinic.

A rep for the artist’s wife, Nicole Boyd Margera, told TMZ that she hopes Bam gets the help he needs by returning to the rehab center. The family has supported the artist and is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Bam Margera was missing for two weeks

Bam Margera, 42, is a famous professional skateboarder, known for his participation in the MTV television show Jackass.

The artist escaped from rehab in Florida about two weeks ago and was being searched by the police. According to the establishment, Bam said he was dissatisfied with the service and asked to be referred to another location.

Rumors are that Margera had broken her wrist and elbow in a skateboarding accident and was unhappy that the clinic had not made her appointments with the physical therapist.

The artist had completed a year without using drugs and alcohol.

Remember other international artists who had problems with addictions

Fabio Assunção: The 50-year-old Brazilian actor was already addicted to alcohol and drugs and went through several episodes in which he was under the influence. He underwent treatment, began to practice physical activity and resumed working on TV.

Robert Downey Jr.: Known for acting as Iron Man, the actor has also talked about the addiction he faced. Robert was arrested twice and spent a year in a recovery clinic.

Drew Barrymore: the actress who marked her career with the film Like it’s the first time, recounted the family problems he faced with his father’s alcoholism and his parents’ separation. Because of this, the actress started drinking at a very young age, from childhood and considered it normal. Drew went through numerous problems, but managed to overcome alcoholism.

