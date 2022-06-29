Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen this Tuesday

Per

The South Newsroom | June 27, 2022

Filmmaker will possibly be asked again about alleged sexual abuse in Dylan Farrow, when the girl was 7 years old. Photo: reproduction Filmmaker will possibly be asked again about alleged sexual abuse in Dylan Farrow, when the girl was 7 years old. (Photo: Reproduction)

🔊 Listen to this news by clicking here

Alec Baldwin will interview Woody Allen this Tuesday (28). The announcement was made by the actor via Instagram, the same network where the meeting will take place through a live, scheduled at 10:30 am (Brasilia time).

“Let me start by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s hypocritical judgments and postings here. Obviously, I’m someone who has my own set of beliefs and couldn’t care less about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe a trial should be conducted through an HBO documentary, that’s your problem,” Baldwin wrote in the post announcing the interview.

He refers to the documentary “Allen vs. Farrow,” released last year, which shed light again on accusations that hang over the 86-year-old director that he had abused Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, his then wife, and to whom Allen had also become a father. foster. Dylan was 7 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. At the time, two investigations that ran parallel pointed to the innocence of the filmmaker, but the case resurfaced with the #MeToo movement, which generated a wave of complaints about abuse in Hollywood from 2017.

Baldwin worked with Allen on “Alice” (1990), “To Rome with Love” (2012) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013), and has stood by the director in the face of a resurgence of accusations, as have Diane Keaton, Scarlett Johansson , Larry David, Javier Bardem and Jude Law. Other artists who worked with him, such as Kate Winslet, Rebecca Hall, Colin Firth and Timothée Chalamet, have already spoken out against the filmmaker.

Dylan

Writer Dylan Farrow took to her Twitter account last year to vent after the release of a childhood video, with her at age 7 accusing her father, actor and director Woody Allen, of sexual abuse. Today, at the age of 35, the adopted daughter of Allen and actress Mia Farrow exposed her outburst to justify the decision to authorize the exhibition of the video in the documentary ‘Allen v. Farrow’, about the abuse accusation made by her and denied by her father.

Dyland wrote: “I decided I would authorize the screening in the hope that little Dylan’s voice can help others who are suffering in silence, that they feel understood and not feel alone.”

“I hope this video helps all of us to allow painful secrets to safely come out of hiding so we can move forward in strength and peace. No shame, no fear, no sadness and no silence.”

Back All Celebrities