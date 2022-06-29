Amazfit T-Rex 2 arrives in Brazil with a battery for 24 days; see price | smartwatches

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch arrives in Brazil this week at a suggested price of R$1,540. The smart watch stands out for its battery that lasts for 24 days under moderate use, in addition to being described by the manufacturer as “robust and for external use”. It has an integrated GPS and military resistance in its data sheet. The colors in the country are green; black; and black with golden details.

The wearable’s specifications include a 1.39-inch HD screen, with an AMOLED panel, glass and water-resistant structure at depths of up to 100 meters. Among other highlights, it is possible to mention the monitoring of more than 150 sports options, including track racing, fighting modalities, activities with ball and even board games.

In addition to monitoring the various activities, it is possible to program some custom formats, as well as separate the activity stages into warm-up, training, rest, recovery and cool-down. All this, added to the daily movement, is presented in detail in the health assessment system, the PAI, available on the watch itself.

The military resistance gives the robustness promised by the manufacturer, since it must provide protection under intense conditions, including heat of 70ºC, cold of -40ºC, eventual shocks and even salt water splashes. This should help with the varied practices that can sometimes subject the device to contact with water or extreme temperatures.

The T-Rex 2 is able to track sleep quality, stress level, as well as measure vital signs such as heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. It is worth noting that in exposure to extreme conditions, such as changes in altitude, the watch makes a detailed follow-up to ensure the user’s stability.

The device accepts third-party applications. Thus, it manages to deliver flashlight, alarm clock, pomodoro timer, compass and even a function to track the cell phone. The tools can be controlled on the cell phone via Zepp, a specific platform intended for monitoring the T-Rex 2.

The battery issue deserves special attention, as it has some particularities. Under moderate use, the watch – with its 500 mAh – should last up to 24 days on a single charge. Already in intense use, the autonomy drops to 10 days. When used with precision GPS, it tends to deliver up to 26 hours, but if paired with energy saving mode, it can last up to 58 hours.

The Amazfit T-Rex was announced on Monday (27) and is available for purchase in major online stores, according to the manufacturer.

