Amazon also limits sales of morning-after pills in the US

FIn light of rising demand for morning-after pills and other contraceptive methods, Amazon confirmed this Tuesday that it will limit the number of pills available for purchase online in the United States.

The decision, confirmed by NBC News, follows the decision of the US Supreme Court to reverse the ‘Roe v. Wade’, who defined the right to abortion as a constitutional right across the country.

As confirmed by the company to North American television, it will only be possible to buy three units per week.

Amazon thus joins a series of pharmacies and commercial establishments, both physical and online, which have started to limit the availability of this emergency contraceptive method.

CVS Pharmacy, however, announced today that it would withdraw the limit imposed on Monday after noting that demand had returned to normal levels.

The Supreme Court’s decision was unwelcome by a large part of the American (and world) population and considered the biggest setback in terms of women’s rights in nearly 50 years.

The morning after pill (known in the US as ‘Plan B’) is an emergency contraceptive, taken within three days of unprotected sex. In the United States, as in Portugal and in most parts of the world, it is possible to buy the contraceptive without identification or prescription.

But the reversal of ‘Roe v. Wade’ has led to an increase in demand, as well as prices, with several women’s rights organizations urging the public not to hoard a product that could be essential for women in states where abortion will automatically be banned.

The Supreme Court’s decision does not ban abortion, but it remits that decision to the states and allows Republican-controlled regions to ban the right. The move by the majority of conservative justices on the Supreme Court was already expected, after a draft of the main US court’s intention to reverse the case was released in May. The vote was 5-4, with the three conservative judges appointed by former President Donald Trump tipping the scales in the anti-abortion side.

According to a live expert for NBC News, the reversal of ‘Roe v. Wade’ is one of the few times the Supreme Court decides to overturn a previously taken decision and revoke a constitutional right – this being the first time it has done so despite the majority of the country not supporting it.

The Supreme Court’s decision is also a mirror of the problems of representativeness in the United States of America. The judge’s office is almost lifelong, and judges are appointed by incumbent US presidents. Donald Trump had the opportunity to appoint three judges, due to retirement or the death of incumbent judges.

