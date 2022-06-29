AMD Chipset Drivers Now Officially Support USB 4.0 + DOWNLOAD

Bug fixes, support for Ryzen 9 Mobile models are also among the news

THE OMG released version of chipset drivers 4.06.10.651 for Windows 10 and Windows 11, compatible with all A320, B350, X370, B450, X470, X399, A520, B550, X570, TRX40 and WRX80 motherboards. This version featured official USB 4.0 support on motherboards with this connection, read Thunderbolt 4.

Bug fixes, support for the new processors of the Ryzen 9 Mobile line are also among the news of the new drivers, suitable for everyone who has a system with a Ryzen processor and mainboard with some of the chipsets listed above.

What’s New in AMD Drivers for Chipset 4.06.10.651:

– Support for new programs

– Six new drivers added

– Fixed “AMD Chipset Software is not responding” message during installation process

Some issues may still happen on some systems, such as failed to install for the latest drivers, need to manually restart after update is complete, and log showing incorrect uninstall status.

Why install Chipset Drivers?

Both AMD and Intel need chipset drivers for the correct functioning of their systems, these drivers “connect” all the functionality of the platform, and installation is highly recommended. If not installed, the system may not work in the best possible way in terms of some features, even without problems. Windows Update installs this type of drivers, but in older versions, it is always recommended to use the manufacturer’s version.