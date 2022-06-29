ARM Announces Immortalis-G715 GPUs to Bring Native Ray Tracing to Cell Phones, Mali-G715, and More

Well known for its eponymous architecture used by processors around the world, ARM announced this Tuesday (28) the Immortalis-G715 GPU, the most advanced of its entire portfolio that will take hardware-based ray tracing to portable devices. In addition to the huge leap in performance and realism for games that will use this technology, the tech giant has also introduced Mali-G715 and Mali-G615 GPUs, promising more performance and efficiency to platforms that integrate these units.

(Image: ARM) The Immortalis GPU can be configured with 10 to 16 graphics cores that promise 15% more performance than current ARM solutions. According to the company, the new line of graphics hardware represents the beginning of the transition to ray tracing on cell phones, tablets, notebooks and other devices equipped with its architecture. Among the various innovation promises of the Immortalis GPU, ARM promises twice the power of machine learning so that the graphics experience in games becomes more and more fluid on mobile platforms.

Ray tracing creates more realistic light simulation in games and in real-time, but this comes at a cost for high power consumption. However, Andy Craigen, director of products at ARM, says that the technology uses only 4% of the capacity of the Immortalis-G715 GPU coresbut it will be accelerated by software that will triple its performance. “We decided to introduce hardware-based ray tracing support with the Immortalis-G715 GPU because our partners are ready, the hardware is ready, and the developer ecosystem is (about to be) ready,” explains Craigen.

















JC Hsu, vice president of MediaTek, showed enthusiasm for the technology and praised the manufacturer. “Congratulations to ARM on the release of the Immortalis GPU with hardware-based ray tracing,” he said. “Combined with the powerful Cortex-X3 CPU, we’re looking forward to the next level of mobile gaming and productivity for our chips.”

Mali-G715 and Mali-G615 GPUs

The new generation architecture also adds two new graphics units to the ARM portfolio. THE Mali-G715 GPU succeeds Mali-G710 with 15% more efficiency and a new feature called Variable Rate Shading (“Variable Rate Rendering” or “VRS”). This technology is characterized by rendering the most important parts of a game scene — such as the foreground of the image — with more power than areas of lesser attention by the player, such as the background. According to Craigen, the feature allows you to increase the fluidity of games by up to 40 frames per second (FPS).