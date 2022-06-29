Arm announces Immortalis, GPU that will bring ray tracing to Android phones – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The name Immortalis it’s so imposing it could be on the cover of a game. It doesn’t print, but it will come close. This is the name that the arm chose for its new generation of mobile GPUs. Announced this Tuesday (28), the novelty promises to take the ray tracing to Android phones.

Immortalis (image: reproduction/Arm)

Immortalis-G715: Hardware-level ray tracing

The first Immortalis GPU was named Immortalis-G715. Every new generation comes with the promise of more performance over the previous one. Here, it is no different. Arm claims the novelty is 15% faster than Mali GPUs premium current. For that, the Immortalis-G715 can have between ten and 16 cores.

But the ray tracing support is really the main attraction. It is worth remembering that this is a technique that mimics “real world” light rays to generate more convincing graphics in games. The technology is present in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 video cards, for example.

With the Immortalis series, ray tracing can consolidate its arrival in Android territory. The first steps in this direction were taken in introducing the technology into the Mali-G710 GPU, but at the software level. The Immortalis-G715 represents a more significant advance by bringing ray tracing to the hardware level.

This move suggests that the first chips based on the Immortalis-G715 should be announced later this year or early next. If this prediction is confirmed, 2023 will be the year in which we will find the first cell phones equipped with the GPU, when then we will have a clear idea of ​​how it performs.

Perhaps it is a very optimistic prediction, after all, it is necessary for games to be prepared to run with ray tracing. But it is possible that work in this direction has already begun, after all, Samsung announced the Exynos 2200 at the beginning of the year. This is a chip whose GPU (based on AMD RDNA 2 architecture) also introduces ray tracing support.

A question that remains in the air is: won’t all this progress harm battery life? Independent tests alone will give a convincing answer, but Arm says the Immortalis-G715 should also have 15% more energy efficiency performance over the previous generation.

Given this, we can maintain good expectations about this GPU.

Mali-G715 and Mali-G615

The Immortalis series (I loved that name) should accompany high-performance chips. But Arm also announced slightly more economical options in this regard: the Mali-G715 and the Mali-G615.

Arm’s new GPUs (image: publicity/Arm)

From the Mali-G715, we can expect configurations with seven to nine cores, as well as an engine capable of improving energy performance (like the Immortalis).

We can also consider this as the successor to the Mali-G710. You may have noticed that the new GPU has several features in common with the Immortalis-G715. There’s just no ray tracing support here.

Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology is also supported by the Mali-G715 (as well as the Immortalis-G715 and earlier GPUs). It’s an important attribute. Variable rate shading, as can be translated, allows you to save GPU resources by rendering pixels with more detail only at specific points in the scene.

In turn, the Mali-G615 brings almost the same specifications as the Mali-G715, except for supporting up to six cores. This option will probably be part of chips aimed at the “premium intermediate” segment.

The Mali-G715 and Mali-G615 GPUs are also expected to come to cell phones from 2023.

