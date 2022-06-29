Arm Immortalis GPU will feature high-performance, hardware-based ray tracing on smartphones

Component will be available on devices launched from early 2023

THE arm made, this Tuesday (28), different announcements of its next generation of mobile components. One of them was from one of the new GPUs arm which, among other feature enhancements, promises to deliver users the first ray tracing hardware-based on mobile devices. THE GPU main, called Immortaliswas defined by the brand as “a step forward” in the level of mobile gaming experience.

Hardware-based ray tracing on mobile devices is the great novelty of the new GPU top of the line arm. According to the company, the great challenge for this technology is that it could take care of a good part of the power, energy and area of ​​the entire mobile SoCbut in the Immortalis-G715the resource occupies only 4% of the central area of ​​the shader core. and still offers 300% improvement performance by hardware acceleration.

The company had already offered support for Ray Tracing, but via software, last year, through its Mali-G710which is present in the Dimensity 9000 chipset gives MediaTek, for example. With the switch from the function to the hardware part, the arm promises an improvement in gaming performance and experience through the most realistic ray scattering technique.

The new Immortalis-G715 GPU will begin to appear on the market on smartphones from the early 2023. Below are two demo videos made available by Arm of their hardware ray tracing.

Other Premium GPUs

Besides the Immortalisa arm also announced the update of its line of GPUs premium with two new models, the Mali-G715 and Mali-G615. None of them features Ray Tracing in hardware, which is an exclusive feature of the Immortalis-G715, but they share other innovations that are also present in the most powerful component.

Among the new features, Premium GPUs have variable rate shading, which promises energy savings and increased performance through optimized graphics rendering. With the feature activated, the arm promises a gain of up to 40% in frames per second.

Another new feature is the Execution Engine update. With the evolution of this element, the company promises an improvement in performance and energy use, increasing a little of the silicon area. The difference between the Mali-G715 and Mali-G615 is that the former offers a core count of 7-9, whereas the G615 is 6 or less.

