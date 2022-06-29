Arteris now accepts mobile payment at BR-101 tolls in SC

Arteris announced this Tuesday, 28th, that tolls will start to receive payment of fees by approaching the manual booths. Payments will be allowed using debit cards, smartphones and watches that have NFC technology.

With this, cards that have the technology will be accepted, only in the debit function. The payment style was being tested in recent days on the stretches of the highway that cross Porto Belo, Araquari and Garuva. The new modality is available at more than 500 collection booths at federal concessionaires.

“We are constantly studying solutions that bring comfort to users, always combining technology with our experience in highway management. According to our studies, payment by approach was the best alternative found”, highlights Andre Bianchi, Operations Director at Arteris.

about technology

NFC technology is the acronym for the term Near Field Communication, or in Portuguese, communication by proximity field. Available on cards and on several smartphone models, it allows payments and information exchange to be made without a wired connection, as long as the devices are close.

