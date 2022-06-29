At 42, Christina Ricci waited to get older to get good roles

LOS ANGELES – Christina Ricci knew there were great roles for her. She just had to wait to get older. Not old – just older. Old enough to no longer be judged on how sexy she was (or wasn’t). Old enough that the men in the room didn’t think of her that way.

This was in the early 2000s. Ricci was in his 20s and already a full-fledged movie star. Just a few years earlier, she had played Katrina Van Tasselblonde and rosy-cheeked opposite Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s adaptation of Sleepy Hollow (Legend of the Headless Horseman). She introduced the Saturday Night Live and appeared on television talk shows and on the covers of major magazines. She was ambitious. She wanted to build a lasting career.

But this was also the age of romantic comedywhen actresses like Kate Hudson, Rachel McAdamsJennifer Aniston and Jennifer Love Hewitt dominated the screen. Could Ricci try to be a little more like that? You know, female. Understandable. With easy laughter. Friendly. The girl next door. Still sexy, of course, just a little less daring. None of that dark goth stuff. That was cute when she was younger, but come on, it’s time to grow up.

Some of his films at the same time – The Price of Success and The date, specifically – failed. It was okay to have a failure or two, but in this business she had to be careful. Irrelevance lurked around the corner.

This created insecurity and left her impressionable. Other people’s opinions about which scripts she should like and who she should be mattered more than they should.

So she tested this new version of herself. She was nice, fun, normal. But she was told that her look was very specific. Was she really a protagonist, she wondered? Whenever she said “I love you” to the camera, she never looked very convincing.

“When I look at myself and I’m trying to be scared,” she said, “I always think I’m a little too blasé about the whole thing.”

Now 42, Ricci plays Misty Quigley, a terrifying nurse who owns a pet parrot named Caligula and knows how to get rid of a body. She is part of an outstanding cast in yellow jacket (yellowjackets), gives showtimeavailable at paramount+, which debuted last fall and quickly became one of the network’s most successful series. The show alternates between 1996 and the present, telling the story of a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane, en route to a national tournament, crashes in the Canadian desert. The team survives for 19 months before being rescued, during which time they possibly practice cannibalism.

One reason she loved this role is because she doesn’t have to fake it.

“With Misty,” she said with a smile, “I never had to deal with any of those nagging emotions.”

Her character takes care of the team’s equipment, wears glasses and curly hair, and lacks the charisma of the most popular athletes around her. Ricci portrays her as a passive-aggressive weirdo whose sweet, honeyed voice is mixed with an unnerving amount of hostility. She’s not America’s sweetheart.

It can be difficult to keep up with Ricci’s work. She has never stopped acting, appearing in a movie or television series (or two or three) nearly every year since she started as a child. She played a cursed heiress with a pig’s snout for a nose (Penelope), a privileged girl from a republic who falls in love with a disabled person (My Pumpkin Boyfriend), Zelda Fitzgerald (Z: The Beginning of Everything), the writer Elizabeth Wurtzel (Prozac Generation), a crook (Miranda), an ax-wielding assassin (The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), a yellow crayon (The Hero of Color City) and a lawyer in Ally McBealbetween others.

At age 10, Ricci was a celebrity. She made her film debut opposite Cher and Winona Ryder in My Mother is a Mermaid (nineteen ninety). A year later, she played Wandinha Addams in The Addams Family (the character will be reprized in an upcoming Netflix series; Ricci is part of the cast), in which she left an indelible impression as a precocious, angelic-looking little girl who had a talent for sadism and spoke with a deadpan, deadpan tone. Despite her sociopathic tendencies, there was an innocence about Ricci’s character that still endeared her.

In real life, she was also very smart and charming. The media raved about her confidence and her lack of interest in acting for adults. By the age of 15, she had already made eight films, including the hits Gasparzinho: The Comrade Ghost and Now and ever.

A few years later, she started appearing in indie and drama films: Ice storm, Buffalo 66 and The Opposite of Sex. In all these films, she played less innocent characters, teenagers who tested the limits of the adults around them and grew up a little too loose and too fast.

His body – visible for the world to judge – had also changed. She now had hips and breasts. At age 19, she had breast reduction surgery because she couldn’t stand the way people talked about her body. A few years before that, she had developed an eating disorder. THE anxiety became a constant companion. Uncomfortable with the attention, she began to react through the media, with hyperbolic and provocative statements in interviews, including a joke about incest to a reporter who wanted to discuss the love affair between siblings in Les Infants Terribles, by Jean Cocteau, after Ricci expressed his appreciation for the French novel. This confrontational attitude, she believes, probably cost her a few roles.

Navigating his career over the next two decades was a challenge. Not that she was unlucky. Incredible opportunities presented themselves. She has worked with directors such as Wes Craven, John Waters, Lana Wachowski and Woody Allen.

But the pressure got too intense. So she stopped caring about the roles she got or didn’t get, she said. She began to emotionally disconnect from her work. It was hard to feel any kind of passion. She’s not complaining; after all, it’s an actor’s life to hear “no”. Still, rejection always hurt. To deal with it, Ricci used to tell herself that none of this – this world, this setting, this role – was real.

“I used to say to myself over and over, ‘You don’t exist,'” she said.

a turning point

If there’s a passing line, a way to understand how Ricci traversed an industry dominated by occasionally unimaginative men, from girl to adult, Ricci pointed to her decision to make Monster – Killer Desire in 2003. The year before, she had read Patty Jenkins’ script and loved it. She had a meeting with Jenkins and Charlize Theron, who had signed on to play the lead, Aileen Wuornos.

The film tells the true story of Wuornos, a sex worker and serial killer in Florida who murdered and robbed several of her clients. Jenkins and Theron wanted Ricci to play Selby Wall, Wuornos’ girlfriend. They explained that they weren’t trying to make a lewd film. It would be something grotesque and inflexible. Ricci wanted to say yes. But some people feared this was a mistake. She would look very ugly. And it would be very unpleasant. There would be no turning back.

She did anyway. She worried, of course. At the time, there was a set path to being a movie star, and she wanted guidance from someone who knew how to get there. monster deviated from it.

However, the film was a critical and commercial success. The relationship between Wall and Wuornos is so complicated, and what happens is so terrible, it’s impossible to look away. When Theron won the Oscar for best actress in 2004, she thanked her co-star by calling her a “protagonist”, saying, “You really are the unsung heroine of this movie”. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES