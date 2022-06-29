At 58, Brad Pitt opens up and says he’s at the end of his career

With nearly 30 years of career, Brad Pitt seems to have already begun to think about his retirement.

The 58-year-old actor and producer who has starred in movie classics such as Fight Club (1999) and Inglourious Basterds (2009) was the cover of the most recent issue of GQ magazine and in her interview she reflected on the current moment of her career.

Thinking about his legacy and the last projects he intends to participate in before ending his activities, the star declared (via CoS):

I consider myself in my last step. That last semester or quarter. What will this section look like? And how do I want to design it?

Brad Pitt plans to retire

the acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino didn’t save praise when talking about Brad Pitt and his acting talent.

Comparing the star with other prominent actors such as Paul Newman, Robert redford and Steve McQueenTarantino declared:

He is one of the last remaining movie stars from the big screen. He’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing the brightness of the stars. I noticed this when we were making Inglourious Basterds. When Brad was on the scene, it didn’t look like he was looking through the camera’s viewfinder. I felt like I was watching a movie. Just his presence on the four walls of the painting already created this impression.

For some years now, Pitt has been more selective in choosing his designs. The actor took on some unusual roles in The Lost City and bullet train which will be released next month.

In addition, he has focused on his production company, Plan B, which has won three Best Picture Oscars in the past 20 years.

Later this year, the company will make the films available She Saidstarring carey Mulligan and zoe Kazan like reporters who helped bring down the producer Harvey Weinstein who was accused of a series of episodes of sexual harassment and also blondeNetflix’s first NC-17 original starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn monroe.

The release of the feature is also planned. women talkingabout Mennonite women in an isolated religious community who struggle with their faith while Mennonite men commit a series of sexual assaults.

