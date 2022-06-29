Atltico ‘let it slip’ media day video and show new shirts; Look

photo: Reproduo/GaloTV Zaracho wears Atlético’s home shirt in the new Adidas collection

Atltico “let it slip”, in the beginning of the night of this Wednesday (29), the video of media day recorded in Cidade do Galo with the new Adidas uniforms. In the images, you can see the new jerseys of the Minas Gerais team. See below.

photo: Reproduo/GaloTV Rubens wears Atltico’s away shirt in the new Adidas collection

photo: Reproduo/GaloTV Igor Rabello wears the Atlético away shirt in the new Adidas collection

O media day It is performed whenever a new collection becomes available to a club. In it, players record materials that will be used throughout the season for the institution’s social networks.

At the beginning of the week, photos from Cidade do Galo had already leaked with the new Atltico uniforms. In it, you can even see the goalkeeper shirt – which generated controversy with the fans of Galo and Cruzeiro.

In the new images, it is possible to see the jerseys 1 and 2 of Atltico in their game versions, with sponsors. Zaracho, Rubens and Igor Rabello are the players that appear in the images.

Atltico uniforms made by Le Coq

The debut of the new Atltico shirt will take place on Saturday (2), at 4:30 pm, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul. In a game valid for the 15th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Galo will face Juventude.