Barbie movie: see everything that is known about the production

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are stopping social media whenever footage from the filming of the “Barbie” movie comes to light. The feature is scheduled to premiere only in 2023, but it is already yielding speculation about its plot and even memes! Check out everything that is known about the live-action of the most famous doll in the world.

+ Sandra Bullock takes fans by surprise with revelation about the movie ‘Miss Congeniality 3’.

‘Barbie’ movie will feature a revolutionary script

Contrary to what might be expected, the Barbie movie promises to surprise the viewer. According to Kyle Buchanan, a journalist for The New York Times, the film will be lived in a multiverse. In addition, some American journalists revealed that sources said that Barbie will experience an identity crisis when she learns that she is not the only one in the world.

+ Leaked behind-the-scenes photos of ‘Besouro Azul’

Proof of the surprising script is that Simu Liu (Shang-Chi’s protagonist) would initially refuse the film’s proposal, until his agent called him saying that the film’s script will change the history of cinema. Simun Liu’s participation in the production was confirmed by the actor himself on social media.

“Barbie” is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.

+ Tom Holland vents about the responsibility of following in the footsteps of Robert Downey Jr.

‘Barbie’ will feature a strong cast

In addition to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, “Barbie” will still have a great cast. Issa Rae, Hari Nef and Ncuti Gatwa are also expected to play Barbie and Ken in the film. In addition, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell will also be part of the production.

+ Maria Fernanda Cândido chooses a polka-dot print for the red carpet of ‘Fantastic Animals’, in London.

Oscar nominee is writing the film

The screenplay and direction of the film are by Greta Gerwin. The writer and director was nominated for an Oscar for “Lady Bird” and the remake of “Little Women”. For “Barbie, Greta will have the help of her husband, Noah Baimbach, writer and director of “Marriage Story”.

+ American actress makes Bruna Marquezine cry on film set.

Margot Robbie impresses with statement about the film

In an interview with British Vogue, Margot Robbie said that the live-action will surprise viewers with a lot of baggage and nostalgia. “People often hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing, and they’re like, ‘Oh well, maybe I don’t know,'” he explained. Margot.

The actress was not even the first choice of direction for the role. Before her, Amy Schumer was talking to the production, but dropped out after disagreeing with the script. In addition to her, Anne Hathaway was also quoted for the production. However, Sony lost the rights to the film, and with it, Warner Bros. went on to produce it, choosing Amy.

Barbie is just the first Mattel movie. After production, the brand is considering making a Polly Pocket feature. Even conversations with Lily Collins, from “Emily in Paris”, have already started.

‘Barbie’ yields rain of memes on the web

The leaked scenes and photos are generating commotion on social media. On Twitter, several memes were created from what has been disseminated. Even a Brazilian flag that appeared, unintentionally, in one of the takes went viral.

Check out the best tweets on the subject below: