Bayern honorary president says club won’t give in for Lewandowski: “Barcelona can spare itself” | international football

Bayern Munich have already made it clear that they will play hard to keep Robert Lewandowski at the club, while Barcelona are trying to push through new proposals to secure the Pole’s release. And yet another spokesperson for the German club indicated that the Bavarians do not consider it any value to let Lewandowski go this summer window.

Barcelona signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

Bayern honorary chairman Uli Hoeness, who also led the club’s board until 2019, has indicated that Barca should avoid the effort of making new offers – implying that none will be accepted by the club.

– I don’t know anything about a new offer from Barça. The way things are in Munich, from what I’ve heard in several conversations, Barcelona can spare themselves from making more offers. Bayern’s statements were clear, they say that Robert will have to fulfill his contract – said Hoeness during an event.

1 of 1 Lewandowski wants to go to Barcelona, ​​according to the European press — Photo: Pierre Suu/WireImage Lewandowski wants to go to Barcelona, ​​according to the European press — Photo: Pierre Suu/WireImage

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano pointed out on Wednesday that Barca had warned Lewandowski that they would make a €40m offer to Bayern – a figure that would be considered by the Germans. However, Bayern indicated that they intend to make the Pole fulfill his contract, which runs until the end of June next year.

– Apparently, they are financial artists, who despite the high economic doubts they have, can still find a bank that will give money to pay for contracts as expensive as this one. To be honest, I can’t understand it very well,’ snarled Hoeness.

Bayern signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

The novel involving Robert Lewandowski continues to promise to be one of the most extensive in the European summer window. The player, voted the best in the world in the last two seasons, has already openly said that his cycle at Bayern Munich has come to an end and made it clear that he wants to move to Barcelona. However, the Catalan club’s economic problems have been holding back the transfer.