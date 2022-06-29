Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Australia’ Re-Released as a Miniseries on Disney+

Apparently for its director, the nearly three-hour duration of the feature “Australia”, from 2008, weren’t enough to tell his story and in a new project, Baz Luhrmann is set to release an expanded and reimagined cut of the period drama titled “Faraway Downs”, a series limited edition divided into six parts that should reach the public on streaming platforms Disney+ and hulu.

According to information from Deadline, the series is expected to feature footage captured for the original film that didn’t make it into the final cut, as well as a new soundtrack and “an expanded, serialized version of the story with a new ending.”

Starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, the drama “Australia” was quite ambitious, but according to Luhrmann in a statement, “Faraway Downs” should delve even further into the history of “Stolen Generations”, a racial policy implemented during World War II that allowed the Australian government forcibly removing Indigenous children from their families.

“I originally set out to take the notion of the Gone with the Wind-style epic and turn it upside down,” Luhrmann wrote in the statement. “A way to use romance and epic drama to shed light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar in Australian history of ‘Stolen Generations’.”

The director continues: “While the film ‘Australia’ has a life of its own, there is another telling of this story; one with different layers, nuances and even alternate twists that an episodic format allowed us to explore. Taken from the same material, ‘Faraway Downs’ is a new variation on ‘Australia’ for the public to discover”.

“Faraway Downs”, which despite the announcement still has no release date, is directed by Luhrmann, who also serves as producer alongside Catherine Martin, Schuyler Weiss and Catherine Knapman.

In the US, the production will carry the seal of “Hulu Original”, “Star Original” on Disney+ and “Star+” in international markets.