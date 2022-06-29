Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick Ended Their Relationship After a Year of Dating, According to Reports

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have split after more than a year of dating, a source confirmed to the site. entertainment tonight.

“Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have ended their relationship,” said a source close to the couple in the middle. However, Hader and Kendrick have yet to confirm the news publicly or through their representatives.

The Independent contacted its two representatives for comment.

News of the split comes just five months after fans were stunned to learn that the two had been “secretly dating” for over a year. In January, reports emerged that the Pitch perfect and the actor of Barry they managed to keep their relationship private due to the pandemic. A source told People: “Since they are both hilarious, they sure make each other laugh all the time. [Kendrick] He is very, very happy.”

The former member of Saturday night live kept her mouth shut about her relationship with Kendrick before the couple’s split. in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter In March, Hader declined to answer questions about Kendrick out of respect for the three daughters he shares with Maggie Carey, from whom he divorced in 2018.

“They just want me to be their father,” he said. They just want me to sit and watch Charm One and another time. So that’s what I do.”

Hader, 44, and Kendrick, 36, star in Disney+’s Christmas movie Noelle 2019, though it’s unclear when they officially started dating.

The split comes just two weeks after Rachel Bilson will talk about her past relationship with Hader, whom she briefly dated in 2020. During an episode of her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilsonthe former star of the CO revealed that her split from the comedian was “more difficult than childbirth”.

“I went through a very difficult breakup and it was during the pandemic and I couldn’t leave the house,” she said. “I had nothing else to do but think about it and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than giving birth.”