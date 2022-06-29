Bitz will give money back in partnership with Uber

Bitz gives special cashback for prepaid Uber purchases, but only for one day! See how to participate!

Next Thursday, June 30th, until 23:59, Bitz customers can participate in a lightning action that will offer a special cashback. When purchasing a coupon through the Bitz app, worth R$50.00 or more, to use on Uber trips, the user earns a cashback of R$10.00. The mechanics are similar to a mobile credit top-up, in which the customer buys an amount in advance to be added to their account.

How to earn Bitz special cashback with uber

To participate, simply access the Bitz app and click on the Uber icon, where vouchers with different values ​​will be available. After purchasing the amount on the 30th, the user has access to the prepaid Uber code and can add the credit as Uber Cash in the Uber app, to travel on any day or even to gift family and friends, in the gift card option. .

And this month, new Bitz customers also enjoy a differentiated welcome bonus of R$15 (usually R$10). Just download the app and complete the registration. After approval, within 5 working days, the cashback amount is credited and can be used in physical stores, online purchases and service apps, among others.

About Bitz

Launched in September 2020, Bitz is the free digital account of the Bradesco group. Today, there are more than 6 million fintech customers. With Bitz, you can make Pix, pay bills, pay bills, recharge your cell phone and make purchases on the internet using a virtual card generated in the app itself. With it, the user can also register in taxi, transport, delivery, music, series and games apps and even earn cashback in their own digital account.

In addition, with Bitz, the customer sees his money pay off every day, as the account has a daily update of 100% of the CDI. Available for Android and iOS systems in the app stores.

Image: Bitz website