Bolsonaro signs and electricity bill should be cheaper

A new law will reduce the electricity bill in Brazil. Understand the measure that will return the improper collection of taxes in the form of a discount!

Earlier this week, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned Law No. The measure complies with the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), which ruled that the collection of ICMS on PIS/Cofins on the electricity bill was unconstitutional.

In this way, taxes paid in excess by consumers will be refunded, and this refund will come in the form of a discount on the electricity bill. Altogether, there is a balance of R$ 48 billion in tax credits to be used, as a result of taxes paid more by consumers in the tariff.

What will be the value of the reduction in the light bill?

According to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the full refund of PIS/Cofins tax credits improperly charged has an average potential impact of 5.2% reduction in the electricity bill.

The amounts refer to the collection of ICMS on the basis of PIS/Cofins overpaid by Brazilians on electricity bills in recent years, which was recognized as improper by the STF.

In total, BRL 60 billion was generated with the decision, but BRL 12 billion has already been used in previous years. This is because there has already been an agreement between Aneel and some distributors about the return, leaving a balance of R$ 48 billion to be used.

Exceptions where there will be no reduction in the electricity bill

However, not all companies will have the discount with the new law. According to the regulatory agency, the indices in the following companies will not be reviewed: Cemig, RGE, Copel, EMG and ENF, Enel SP, Energisa Tocantins and Cocel, as they already made the readjustment even before the law was enacted.

Aneel explains that these distributors will not need to undergo an extraordinary review, as the calculation of tariffs already considers the benefit. This is the case, for example, of Cemig (MG) and Enel São Paulo.

