Botafogo announces Kayque renewal until 2025: ‘Not in the best dreams I could imagine what I’m living’

Kayque is from Botafogo until 2025. The 21-year-old midfielder, hired in 2020 for the under-20 team, conquered his space among the professionals, was part of the champion squad of Série B and will now continue at Alvinegro in the club’s growth process with his renewed contract until 2025.

“We communicate the good news to our fans and our Football Group, which is the renewal of our athlete Kayque. He arrived here at the end of 2020 for the U-20 team, he was always on our radar within a great partnership we have with Nova Iguaçu of the brothers Jorge and Jânio Moraes, who are partners of the Club. And within this context, everyone had been talking for some time and we were very happy with the last games against São Paulo and Internacional, which only proved the potential that Kayque has“, said football director André Mazzuco.

Grateful to Botafogo for the new bond, Kayque highlighted the honor of being able to integrate the squad at the moment that Botafogo is structured for new times in its football.

“I arrived with uncertainty, a new environment. As everyone knows I came to the U-20, I had never played in a big club and I imagined that I could live great moments, but not even in my best dreams could I imagine what I’m living right now. I feel honored to know that I am involved in this process, in this new medium and long term project of the Club. I was here when we were going through our worst time and I’m happy to experience new things, new adventures and stories. I thank the fans who always treated me with kindness, my family who supported me when I was injured and was not related. I thank our director Mazzuco for believing in my potential, for believing in me and being able to be part of this project“, said the alvinegro midfielder.