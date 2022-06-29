Brain-machine interface controls prosthetics effortlessly

the interface brain machine It is a technique that allows connecting computer systems to the neural network, so that a person can control other devices with just the power of the mind. Research is still in its infancy, but it already allows paralyzed patients, or amputees, to regain some of their autonomy, or to communicate even when they are completely paralyzed.

One of the challenges of the technique, however, is to reduce the user’s stress when handling mechanical arms, in which recent research has pointed to an alternative path: the patient does not need to control everything, if you leave part of the decisions to a decision-making system. decisions.

The article (caution, PDF) published in Frontiers in Neurorobotics was led by researchers from Johns Hopkins University, in which a quadriplegic patient with minimal movement and sensitivity in both arms, managed to handle a pair of bionic prostheses and eat, using a knife and fork. Most importantly, with a minimum of effort on the part of the thought process.

Consider that we know very little about how the brain works, we are still not sure how consciousness is formed, since motor control is a very studied field and has been duly broken up by the scientific community. The problem, if we can call it that, lies in the fact that the patient, when connected to a “traditional” brain-machine interface, is responsible for controlling all the movements of the prostheses, as if they were his own arms.

The difference lies in the fact that when we move an arm or a leg, we don’t actively think about doing so. In some isolated cases, the brain can make outsourcing while taking care of other things, and in others, deciding that awareness is unnecessary, turn you off and on autopilot.

To control an external prosthesis, the whole thing changes. The individual needs to give precise commands to move mechanical arms the way he wants, a less than natural process, and it requires both training and patience.

A rest for the brain

This is where recent research focuses. The researchers used an expert shared control system capable of capturing the inputs user minimums and expand their degrees of freedom of movement, so that the process of moving the external appendages is less tiring.

The article describes the use of a brain-machine interface for the simultaneous control of two bionic arms, linked to the motor cortex of the patient, Robert “Buz” Chmielewski, who has been quadriplegic for over 30 years, has only 4 degrees of freedom in his arms, 2 in each. He made minimal movements to give orders to the prosthetics, which were able to expand from 4 degrees to 12, so that he could use a fork and knife to cut a dessert and eat.

The entire process for “Buz” to move his arms and feed himself took 90 seconds, according to the researchers. An excellent index, given the conditions.

The research is still in its infancy, but it is promising. The researchers are already considering improvements to the system, for example, improving the accuracy so that it does not rely on visual confirmation, adding tactile feedback, in which the patient physically feels the handling of the mechanical arms.

In the long run, a shared system can enable the performance of really complex movements, without the individual having to strain the mind to do so.

references

HANDELMAN, DA et al. Shared Control of Bimanual Robotic Limbs With a Brain-Machine Interface for Self-Feeding. Frontiers in Neurorobotics (2022)Volume 16, 10 pages, June 28, 2022. Available here.

Source: Johns Hopkins University