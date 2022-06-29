Brazil hates women – 06/29/2022

Anyone who reads recent news about Brazil gets the impression that the country doesn’t like women. This is the only possible conclusion, also, for those who follow the health area. How can we understand the way victims of sexual violence, often girls under the age of 14, are treated? How can we understand that we deny the right to adequate medical care to women who do not want a pregnancy, but as a sign of hatred?

We do not do this with any patient, regardless of the disease, even if his condition was provoked or worsened by bad personal decisions. Would anyone accept a doctor denying treatment to a patient with cancer caused by years of smoking, for example, with the excuse that he was responsible for the disease? It would be inhumane, right?

However, we allow a woman who does not want to continue with a pregnancy to be thrown into hiding and have to turn around to find a solution, afraid of looking for those who could welcome her.

When we refuse to assist a woman who for some reason wants or needs to terminate a pregnancy, we are denying her fundamental rights, such as the right to health and sexual and reproductive rights, which are part of human rights and allow all people to choose if they want to have children, how many they want and when is the best time to do so.

Those who have the financial means and access to private services can be cared for by a doctor. Although she is also subject to violence that the clandestinity legitimizes, at least she does not run the risk of dying, since abortion guided and conducted by a health professional is simple and safe, especially in the first weeks of pregnancy. Poor and black women, on the other hand, are not so lucky.

The rate of deaths caused by abortion among white women is 3 per 100,000 live births; among black women, this number rises to 5. For those who have completed elementary school, the rate is 8.5 per 100,000 live births, almost double the general average of 4.5 (data: IBGE).

What do we gain from banning abortion, less abortions? We already know, through national and international research, that the ban does not prevent the procedure: those who need and want to do it find clandestine means to do so, even if they risk their lives. However, we lost a lot by making the procedure illegal and unsafe. We stopped training qualified health teams to care for women; we miss the opportunity to properly educate them on preventing future pregnancies, reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies; we lose the chance of diagnosing the pregnancy at the beginning, when the procedure is safer, bringing even more suffering and risks to the woman; and we sentence poor women and girls who cannot undergo the procedure to have children without being able to choose the best time to do so, which means educational and economic losses and less autonomy.

In addition, we overload the health services, which end up having unnecessary expenses with bad abortions; we no longer have reliable data for research in the area that can serve to guide public health services; we prevent women who have been subjected to violence from having access to what is already guaranteed to them by law, since few services are qualified to serve them; we drive women away from health services; and, even more importantly, we consent to the fact that thousands of women are subjected to unnecessary abuse, neglect, insults, humiliation, helplessness and risk of life.

Much of Latin America, where 6.4 million abortions occur every year (WHO), seems to have understood all this. Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Guyana, French Guiana, Puerto Rico, Cuba and Mexico already allow voluntary termination of pregnancy.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health held this Tuesday (28) a public hearing to discuss a manual with even more restrictive measures than the current ones. Recently, the national secretary of Primary Care at the Ministry of Health Raphael Câmara Medeiros stated that the MS does not consider abortion a public health issue.

Isn’t it a public health problem, Secretary? Unsafe abortion has no impact in terms of potential years of life lost, it does not have a high rate of morbidity and mortality, generating a high cost of health services and having a strong impact on the victim’s health, some of the criteria adopted by the specialized literature on the definition of “public health problems”?

Data presented by the Ministry of Health in 2018 show that unsafe abortion procedures lead to hospitalization of more than 250,000 women per year, about 15,000 complications and 5,000 very serious hospitalizations. From 2008 to 2017, the SUS spent almost 500 million reais to treat complications related to abortions, 75% of which were induced. In 2016, 203 women died, one every 2 days, from complications caused by unsafe abortion.

Survey made by Newspaper with data from SUS hospital records revealed that in 2021 there were 1,425 hospitalizations related to spontaneous or induced abortions outside hospitals in the age group from 10 to 14 years, when the procedure is permitted by law (sexual intercourse with children under 14 years of age is considered rape in Brazil, regardless of the victim’s consent). As a comparison, according to the same survey, 1,565 patients were hospitalized with asthma, a recognized serious problem in the country.

However, if we cannot even guarantee that girls under the age of 14 have access to what the law guarantees them, how can we even think about going further? How can we move forward with regard to women’s rights and health in a country that makes it clear, with each passing day, that it doesn’t care about them?