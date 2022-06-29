Brazilian court claims to have made its first seizure in the metaverse

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security announced that it carried out its first search and seizure action within the metaverse. It was part of the fourth edition of Operation 404, to combat digital piracy and crimes against intellectual property.

Eleven people were arrested, in four Brazilian states, last Tuesday (21). 266 illegal websites were also removed in Brazil, 53 in the UK and 6 in the US, and more than 700 streaming apps and 461 music apps were blocked, with millions of active users, as well as fake profiles and pages on social networks. Many of the apps had the ability to steal user data such as bank records, emails and passwords.

“The damage caused by the crimes is R$ 366 million per year”, said delegate Alessandro Barreto, Coordinator of the Cyber ​​Operations Laboratory of the Ministry of Justice.

“The authors can be indicted for criminal association and money laundering, and the penalty for those who commit this type of crime is two to four years in prison and a fine,” he said.

Search in the metaverse?

During the action, 30 search and seizure warrants were fulfilled, and one of them happened “in the metaverse”. According to the delegate, maps and digital events were created to attract people interested in videos and music, promoting pirated platforms.

But how is it possible to apprehend something in the environment of the metaverse? Unfortunately, as the process takes place in court secrecy, we still don’t have more details about the unprecedented action.

It is likely that the operation took place on Fortnite or Second Life, which are the most used platforms today. contacted by tilt, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security has not yet returned with details on this.

Journalist Lucas Negrisoli posted a thread on Twitter, with the information he was able to gather from one of the operation’s coordinators. “No one has been able to explain, until now, what the hell is a warrant fulfilled in the metaverse. The department’s advisors even sent me, literally, the definition of Wikipedia’s metaverse,” he said.

I asked if the term metaverse was in the order of Justice. He denied it but didn’t elaborate – it’s a secret so I understand The definition of a metaverse, however, remains extremely nebulous. What happened in practice was asked to drop profiles on a platform. Is it metaverse? — Negrisoli (@lucasnegrisoli) June 24, 2022

If for users the metaverse is still a nebulous terrain, imagine for Justice. There are still no specific laws for virtual worlds — for example, whether platforms also bear responsibility for crimes committed within them.

In the end, he basically said that “it’s my opinion” and that he disagrees. But I didn’t define anything, I questioned what he was talking about If I’m going to give an opinion, I’ll say that metaverse is, today, a cute, indefinite and dispersed advertising term. The Ministry of Justice disagrees — Negrisoli (@lucasnegrisoli) June 24, 2022

Regarding the publications of the journalist Negrisoli, the MJSP, through its press office, said the tilt who explained to him about the warrant.

everything becomes a meme

Of course, internet users wasted no time and already imagined how the search in the metaverse was. Maybe a digital car chase?

Or was it a police and robber scene, like in Keystone Kapers, Atari’s nostalgic game?

Operation 404 started in 2019, in partnership with the Civil Police of several states. The name is just a reference to the error code that indicates that a web page was not found or not available.