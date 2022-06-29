Canada. Two robbers killed in shootout with authorities

DTwo suspects in a bank robbery in Saanich, Canada, were shot dead by local authorities in a shootout on Tuesday. There are still six police officers injured.

The incident took place at 11 am local time. [16h em Lisboa] on Tuesday after authorities received a report that two gunmen had entered a bank on Shelbourne Street. The suspects were approached by the police as they left the bank.

According to Dean Duthie, chief of the Saanich Police Department, no civilians were injured in the exchange of fire. “From what I know about this chaotic, tragic and violent scene, the fact that no citizen was injured is truly astonishing,” he said, quoted by local media. “The police were injured because they were doing what they were ready to do, to protect the public, to respond to danger and to keep people safe.”

Of the six police officers injured, some were seriously injured and required surgical interventions. The case remains under investigation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “shocked and saddened by the violence”. “Like many people across the country, I am shocked and saddened by the violence in Saanich… My thoughts are with the police officers who were injured in today’s shooting – and their colleagues who also rushed into danger to keep people safe,” he wrote on the social network Twitter.

