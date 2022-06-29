Cara Delevingne jokes about how it’s been playing opposite Selena Gomez

One of the novelties of the second season of Only Murders in the Building is the arrival of Dear Delevingne to the cast. The model and actress has already participated in major projects, such as Paper City, Suicide Squad, and now the series starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

In the plot, the character of Cara appears unexpectedly and as a romantic interest of Mabel, played by Selena. Even before the new chapters premiered, the public was already eager to check out the scenes and one of them is making the rounds on social media.

In the second episode, Mabel and Alice end up kissing and the moment went viral among fans. And of course it has also become the subject of the interviews they are doing to publicize the new season. To AND! news, Cara joked about the situation: “It was just so much fun. Is there anyone in the world who doesn’t want to kiss Selena? It was pretty funny. When you know someone so well, you feel comfortable having fun even in an awkward situation.”

Who already ships Mabel and Alice?