Cara Delevingne talks about kissing Selena Gomez in “Only Murders In The Building”: ‘Who wouldn’t?’

Cara Delevingne spoke about the kiss scene with Selena Gomez, which aired on Tuesday (28), on the series “Only Murders In The Building”, and gave the internet a lot to talk about. In the second episode of the second season, Selena’s character, Mabel Mora, falls in love with her new love interest, Alice Banks, played by Cara.

The two kissed in Mora’s art gallery to the tune of Billie Eilish’s hit “You Should See Me In A Crown”. The scene, of course, left many fans in an uproar – especially as it aired on International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day. In an interview with E!, published this Wednesday (29), Cara declared: “It was fun. Wouldn’t anyone in the world want to kiss Selena?”

“It was just hysterical. Especially when you know someone so well and you feel comfortable and you kind of have fun with it.”, he added. The model also spoke about the friendship of the two, which has been going on for many years: “We never see each other that much because we are so busy. So to be able to spend so much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she’s an amazing person to work with, whether I know her or not. She’s brilliant, she’s one of the best actresses I’ve ever worked with.”.

“It was honestly the best project I’ve ever done. I just didn’t want it to end. I really loved being able to represent the queer community. It was so easy and safe”, said. Cara, who came out as pansexual in 2020, said she felt empowered playing the character: “To me, being able to play a queer role means a lot, and [Selena] know this”.

Before the kiss, in the scene, Alice encouraged Mabel to destroy a piece of art to help release her emotions. And then they talked about it and the mood heated up. “I am feeling better”declared the brunette. “I feel better too”, whispered Cara’s character after the kiss. Watch the scene:

selena gomez KISSED dude delevingne… am I shocked absolutely not🥲 pic.twitter.com/JZKSL8y35R — Sejal (@kindacrazysejal) June 28, 2022

Earlier this month, Cara Delevingne had already talked about playing opposite Selena Gomez, in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight Canada”. “She gave me one of my first jobs when I was 17”explained the Brit. “It’s amazing to be able to be inspired by her as a professional. She is extremely professional”finished.