Cave woman fossil indicates ancestor of man 1 million years older than previously thought

Admin 9 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Reproduction of the skull belonging to Mrs Ples, whose fossilized remains were discovered in a South African cave in 1947

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Reproduction of the skull belonging to Mrs Ples, whose fossilized remains were discovered in a South African cave in 1947

Fossilized remains belonging to some of humanity’s oldest ancestors are much older than previously believed, according to a new study.

The fossils — including one belonging to the cavewoman known as Mrs. Ples — were buried millennia ago in South African caves known to acheologists as the Cradle of Humankind.

Modern testing methods now indicate that the group of early humans lived between 3.4 and 3.7 million years ago.

This new timeline could change the way we understand human evolution. This means that there are more possible ways our ancestors evolved to become the first humans.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Trump grabbed steering wheel of presidential car to join attack on Capitol Hill, says former White House aide

“I’m the president’s f*ck. Take me to the Capitol now,” Donald Trump reportedly said, according …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved