Check out seven series about real-life scandals available on Star+

Fictions that deal with police scandals have long captivated the public’s interest, but when these stories are based on real events, curiosity is even greater.

With that in mind, the Star+ has separated a collection of series, exclusive to the platform, of fiction based on impactful real-life facts. The productions are carried out by great international talents such as Michael Keaton, Renee Zellweger and Amanda Seyfried.

The stories address police, political, scientific and financial scandals that shook the world, inviting the public to know each case in depth and vibrate with immersive plots. Check the list below:

American Crime Story: Impeachment

This is the third season of the award-winning franchise American Crime Story, which focuses on epic events in US history. Comprising ten hour-long episodes, this season examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment process of a US president in over a century.

This all happens through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and changing media landscapes. Rounding out the cast is Margo Martindale (Lucianne Goldberg), Edie Falco (Hilary Clinton) and Clive Owen (Bill Clinton).

American Crime Story

the second season of American Crime Story examines the 1997 murder of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versaceoutside his Miami Beach mansion, by the serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

The series’ nine episodes intertwine stories involving the preparations for the murder and the criminal investigation that includes a nationwide hunt for Cunanan.

The cast features Darren Criss as Cunanan, Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Versace’s longtime boyfriend Antonio D’Amico.

Wanted: America’s Greatest Fugitive

On a sunny day in November 1998, a bald, fat Brooklyn computer salesman was due to report to prison to begin serving a 17-year sentence.

He rented a Ford Taurus, drove to Queens to deliver the anklet he was wearing, took $600 from an ATM and headed for JFK Airport. However, on the way, he disappeared. His name was John Ruffo.

The Thing About Pam

Starred and produced by Renee Zellwegerthe six-episode miniseries is based on the murder of Betsy Faria in 2011, which resulted in her husband Russ being convicted, though he insisted not.

He was later exonerated. This brutal crime led to a chain of events that exposed a diabolical plan involving Betsy’s best friend, Pam Hupp.

The Dropout

Money, romance, tragedy, disappointment. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos: an extraordinary story of ambition and fame that ended in total disaster. How did the youngest billionaire in the world, who started her fortune from scratch, lose everything overnight?

The 8-episode miniseries stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani. The Dropout features guest appearances by Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson and Michaela Watkins.

dopesick

From executive producer Danny Strong and starring and produced by Michael Keaton, the miniseries is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by author Beth Macy.

The production takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s fight against opioid addiction: from the Big Pharma boardrooms, through a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA.

Defying all odds, the heroes of this story will embark on an intense and thrilling journey to defeat the fearsome corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies.

Comprising eight episodes, the miniseries stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, and features guest appearances from Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson and guest talents Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.

Justice for Malik Oussekine

On the night of December 5, 1986, 22-year-old Malik Oussekine is beaten to death by police. Justice by Malik Oussekine is a four-episode miniseries about the Oussekine family’s struggle for justice, recounting the events, showing their hopes and disappointments, and depicting a country in conflict.