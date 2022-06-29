City agents want to put Guardiola’s reserve at Flamengo and await ‘yes’ from Rubro-Negro

It’s no secret that Flamengo is looking to hire a new right-back. Matheuzinho still fluctuates a lot, wheeled is another one that doesn’t excite and Isla left recently. Thus, the Flamengo board understands that it is necessary to hire a player of the position and evaluates some names, in South American and European football.

This Wednesday (29), the portal “Torcedores.com” reported that Mengão is looking to hire Yan Coutoof Manchester City. The athlete, revealed by Coritiba, is 20 years old and is not happy with his situation in the English team. Therefore, Fla sees the chance of being able to sign him and, thus, solve the problem of the side on the right side.

Also according to the report, the Brazilian has already spoken with City’s sporting director to express a desire to leave. The winger believes he has the potential to play more and not go to teams that don’t fight for titles, being “hidden” from coach Tite’s Brazilian team.

“Also according to the report, Yan Couto was offered to Flamengo by intermediaries linked to Manchester City. Now, it is up to coach Dorival Júnior to approve or not the hiring of the 20-year-old player”, said an excerpt from the article from Torcedores.com.

Depending on Dorival’s response, Flamengo could go all out to sign Yan Couto. It is worth remembering that Pep Guardiola approved his signing and understood that the athlete could be a good reinforcement in the future, but apparently, plans have changed.