Container falls, spills toxic gas and leaves 13 people dead and 250 injured in Jordan

At least 13 people died and 250 were injured on Monday, 27, after a container containing toxic gas fell into the port of Aqaba, in Jordan, said an official source. According to authorities, 123 people remain hospitalized. According to officials who did not want to be identified, the container fell from a vessel in the southern part of the evacuated port. Of the dead, eight have Jordanian nationality and four are of Asian origin. According to images broadcast on TV, a crane that was supporting the container dropped it onto the vessel. Upon impact, yellow smoke immediately escaped as people tried to flee. The deputy chief of the Aqaba region port authority, Haj Hassan, told Al-Mamlaka that an “iron cable carrying a container containing a toxic substance broke, which caused it to fall and leak”. The port city of Aqaba, one of the main ones on the Red Sea, is the only sea port in the Hashemite kingdom, through which most Jordanian imports and exports pass.