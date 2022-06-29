Corinthians reaches agreement for Yuri Alberto; Ivan and Mantuan will be released in exchange

Forward will arrive on loan at Corinthians. Trading should only be announced in the days leading up to the window

Corinthians reached a verbal agreement with Zenit, from Russia, for the hiring of Yuri Alberto on loan until July 2023. The 21-year-old center forward will sign on loan with São Paulo and will have economic rights fixed at between 20 million euros (R $ 111 million) and 25 million euros (R$ 138.7 million), as determined by the GOAL.

The agreement between Timão and the Russians should be announced in the coming days. The player accepted the salary offer made by the club, reducing by almost half the amount received in Russian football – his salary in the country is R$ 2 million per month.

In the agreement between Corinthians and Zenit, two players will be released with fixed economic rights: goalkeeper Ivan and attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, whose contract will be renewed until 2027 before the exchange. Cassio’s reserve currently, the first will have the rights fixed at five million euros (R$ 27.7 million). Mantuan, in turn, will have the rights fixed between 10 million euros (R$ 55.5 million) and 15 million euros (R$ 83.2 million).

Corinthians should only release the players to travel to Russia after the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, when the São Paulo team will face Santos in Vila Belmiro. Vitor Pereira’s coaching staff counts on the duo for the duel, even after the 4-0 victory in the first leg. Both will sign with the Russians until the end of the European season in June 2023.

Yuri Alberto will only be available to the coaching staff from July 18, when Brazil’s transfer window will reopen. The 21-year-old forward will undergo a medical to sign with the club in the sequel.

The striker left Internacional in January this year to transfer to Zenit for 25 million euros. He signed with the club until June 2027, but faced with the war between Russia and Ukraine, he preferred to leave the club at this point.

Inter even showed interest in hiring the athlete, but the player preferred to go to Corinthians. Yuri Alberto was revealed by Santos, but played in Beira-Rio between August 2020 and January 2022.