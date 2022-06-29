Craque Neto lets go of the verb, comes out in defense of Neymar and advises the striker: “Go back to Santos”

Player revealed by Peixe should not have more space in the future of Paris Saint-Germain, according to newspaper

The news of Brazilian and world football was agitated this Tuesday (28) after the information released by ‘El País’ that Neymar, a star revealed by Santos, should leave Paris Saint-Germain. The athlete would be out of the plans of the French Club and could leave on loan. After the news, presenter Neto, always critical of the player, advised the attacker to return to Peixe.

“I’ll defend you, it’s the following: goes back to Santos, leaves the guys and goes out on loan”, said the presenter, who also criticized the French Mbappé. “Who do you think you are, Mbappé? You know who Kempes, Carlos Alberto Torres, Rivelino were… You’re slutty. When are you going to pass Neymar?”, shot.

Neto also said that Neymar would lead Santos to the Brasileirão title if he returned home. “You have the knife and cheese in your hand. (…) Give these guys a banana and leave Paris Saint-Germain. He comes to Santos and takes out a loan to play in the Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil. You bring another three (players) along and Santos wins the Brazilian title. You will go back to your home“, argued.

Finally, the former player and presenter of the program ‘The Ball Owners’ believes that the financial factor should not be the differential when the attacker chooses his destiny. “He’s not going to Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester City, Barcelona… come to Santos. You will be world champion. Do you need this money? Think about it, Neymar”closed.