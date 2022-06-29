Cruzeiro again faces problems with access for fans to games; watch video | cruise

The 2-1 victory over Sport marked the ratification of Cruzeiro’s hegemony in Serie B. But there was again a chapter of problems in the access of fans to a game of the Minas Gerais team.

Closer to the departure time, at 21:30, a beginning of confusion was registered in one of the accesses to the inner part of Mineirão. In a video circulating on social media, fans gain access to the stadium without presenting a ticket and, in some cases, jumping through the turnstile.

The confusion occurred in a short period of time, soon with the proximity in the beginning of the game. But there was no problem with turnstiles or technical problem. Cruzeiro will not comment on the episode. But the commercial department of the mining club analyzes possibilities to improve the fan experience.

The operation is in charge of the club. Mineirão informed that it would not position itself either, together with the fact that it is an obligation of Cruzeiro, in this case.

Upon departure, Cruzeiro created exclusive tickets for its members. There were turnstiles for entry only for those who pay monthly fees in the loyalty program.

Hours before the game, Cruzeiro asked fans to arrive earlier at the stadium so that there would be no problems with access. In the match for Serie B, the club chose not to open the Red and Purple Superior sectors.

Mineirão announced that 39,032 fans were in Cruzeiro’s triumph over Sport. The gross income of the match was R$ 1,008,670.50.

Cruzeiro has already had other problems with accessing fans to the stadium and purchasing tickets. Before the game against Athletic, for the Mineirão semifinal, the club faced instability in its sales system.

In games at Independência for the Campeonato Mineiro, fans also had problems accessing the stadium. In some cases, because of the funneling of people to enter the Horto near the beginning of the match.

