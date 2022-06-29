Cruzeiro vs Sport LIVE (2-1) | 06/28/2022

Admin 24 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

22:15 a few seconds ago

42′ CRUISE GOOOOL ⚽️

IT’S THE TURN OF THE CABULOSO! Edu takes the ball in the middle and starts, plays for Daniel Junior on the left, shirt 48 enters the area pedaling and finishes. The ball deflects in the defense, deceives Mailson and goes to the back of the net. Now, 2 to 1 for the Fox.

22:132 minutes ago

41′

Daniel receives the ball in the area, spins and gives it one more touch. Luvannor alone, cannot dominate and the ball stays with Mailson.

22:114 minutes ago

40′

Cruzeiro has a corner to take.

22:11 5 minutes ago

38′

WHAT A DEFENSE! Bidu crosses to Edu, shirt 99 dominates and kicks, the ball explodes in defense and returns to Willian Oliveira, who finishes from afar, low and in the corner. But the goalkeeper Maílson jumps and makes a beautiful save, avoiding the turn of the Fox!

22:10 6 minutes ago

38′

Geovane tries the low cross for Edu. But Maílson falls and catches the ball, before it reaches the centre-forward.

22:08 7 minutes ago

36′

WOW! Kayke tries a long shot, the ball makes a curve, but Rafael Cabral manages to make a good save.

22:06 10 minutes ago

34′

Foul charged inside the area, Thyere arrives to head, but takes the ball wrong, and sends it away from the goal.

22:05 11 minutes ago

33′

Kayke tries to pull another counterattack, but Brock closes it well, leaving the attacker with no space. Kayke tries the dribble on the defender and is fouled.

22:03 12 minutes ago

31′

WOW! Sport’s defense opens and Bidu risks a left-handed bomb. The ball passes with great danger, over the goal of Mailson.

22:02 14 minutes ago

29′

Maílson misses the ball, the goalkeeper is out of the goal, and Geovane tries to take a risk from afar. The ball passes over the goal and goes out.

21:59 17 minutes ago

26′ CRUISE GOOOOL ⚽️

At a new crossing of Cruzeiro. Sport’s defense doesn’t communicate properly, and Sabino ends up heading his own goal! The celestial response was quick, now, Cruzeiro 1 a 1 Sport.

21:5718 minutes ago

25′

ALMOST! Luvannor dribbles Sabino, gives a ‘cow dribble’ to Sander, and comes face to face with Mailson. The attacker sends a bomb, and the ball passes close to the crossbar. It would be a goal.

21:56 20 minutes ago

23′

Sport’s new counterattack! Now Kayke gives a good pass to Allanzinho on the right, who advances. At the time of the cross, shirt 18 fails in the throw and the ball passes away from everyone and goes out.

21:52 24 minutes ago

19′ GOOOOL DO SPORT ⚽️

Cruzeiro misses a pass in the middle of the field. The ball stays with Juba, who gives a nice pass to Kayke. The striker enters the area, clears two defenders and finishes at the angle, with no chance for Rafael Cabral. A great goal from shirt 17. Sport opens the scoring at Mineirão.

21:4828 minutes ago

16′ Yellow card 🟨

Fabinho receives a card for a hard foul on Edu.

21:45 31 minutes ago

13′

Cruzeiro is superior so far, and pushes Sport into their defense.

21:44 31 minutes ago

11′

Bidu crosses, Sander trying to get away, throws it back and the ball passes over Mailson’s goal. Almost own goal.

21:44 32 minutes ago

10′

Lavannor risks from afar, the ball passes close to the post and goes out.

21:43 33 minutes ago

10′

WOW! Luvannor receives the right cross, and has a strong header. Mailson defends in two.

21:39 37 minutes ago

07′

After a corner kick, the ball is deflected midway and reaches Geovane. Shirt 42 tries to finish, but misses, kick comes out weak and through the bottom line.

21:38 38 minutes ago

06′

Daniel Júnior tries to pass to Bidu, but the ball is deflected to the baseline. Corner for Cruzeiro.

21:37 39 minutes ago

05′

Edu cleans well, and enters the area. Sabino arrives giving a little touch on the ball and moving away for a corner.

21:35 41 minutes ago

03′

WOW! Eduardo Brock makes a beautiful crossing, in Edu’s head. The striker had a firm header, but Mailson was well positioned to defend.

21:33 43 minutes ago

01′

Bidu makes the cross, Sport’s defense pushes away.

21:31 an hour ago

00′ The game starts

Ball rolling in Mineirão.

21:26 an hour ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Field teams. Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

20:47 an hour ago

⏱’ Lion climbed

20:442 hours ago

⏱’ Climbing fox!

20:242 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

20:232 hours ago

⏱’ Arbitration

11:16 11 hours ago

When is the Cruzeiro vs Sport game and how to follow LIVE?

11:11 11 hours ago

How and where to watch the Cruzeiro vs Sport match live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Cruzeiro x Sport will be broadcast live on Premiere.

11:06 11 hours ago

Probable Sport lineup

Mailson; Sander, Sabino, Thyere and Ewerthon; Fabinho, Bruno Matias and Thiago Lopes; Bill (Vanegas), Luciano Juba and Kayke.

11:01 11 hours ago

How is Sport coming?

10:56 11 hours ago

Cruise lineup likely

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin, Geovane Jesus and Matheus Bidu; Rodolfo (Daniel Jr.) and Edu.

10:51 11 hours ago

How’s the cruise coming?

10:46 12 hours ago

Lion’s status in the competition

Sport, in turn, is in fifth position and still has chances to regain space in the G-4 – since it has 21 points, being just one behind Grêmio (fourth place). Leão, however, needs to beat Cruzeiro and cheer against Tricolor to achieve the feat in this round. All this in the midst of a change in the technical command of the team.

10:41 12 hours ago

Fox’s status in the competition

With 100% success at home in Série B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro seeks recovery after defeating Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil. Leader, with 31 points, the team did not enter the field in the last round of the running points competition, but the round was good, and the team, if it wins, will be at least 11 points behind the 5th place. Today, the difference is 10 points.

10:36 12 hours ago

Fight at the top!

10:31 12 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

At a meeting at the CBF, Atlético and América join the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil

The 25 Brazilian Serie A and B clubs that did not join the Brazilian Football …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved