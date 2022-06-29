Cultural Agenda brings gastronomic festival, photographic exhibition and free cinema – Caraguatatuba City Hall

This weekend, the cultural program is unmissable. Music, a photographic exhibition, cinema and a delicious gastronomic festival awaits the public in the first days of July.

Starting on Saturday (7/2), Cine Clube, a free cinema held on weekends at Videoteca Lúcio Braun, shows, at 4 pm, the winner of the Oscar for Best Animation 2005, ‘Os Incríveis’.

In this adventure, after the government bans the use of superpowers, the planet’s greatest hero, Mr. Incredible, he starts to live peacefully with his family. Despite being happy with home life, he still misses the times he lived as a superhero, and when an old enemy strikes again, his big chance to spring into action arises again. However, now he will need to count on the help of the whole family to defeat the villain.

At 8 pm, the biopic ‘Alexandre’ will be shown, with Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Anthony Hopkins and a great cast. Narrated by Ptolemy to his scribe Cadmus, the film portrays the great victories of Alexander’s armies, and how they were gradually forgotten.

And those visiting the Center will be able to visit the photographic exhibition ‘Changes of a Contour’, by documentary photographer Felipe Samurai, free of charge. The exhibition brings a selection of images from the work of ‘Contorno’, a stretch of the Rodovia dos Tamoios in the municipality of Caraguatatuba.

Visiting the exhibition is free and can be done from Tuesday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm, and on Saturdays and holidays, from 12 pm to 5 pm, at Praça Dr. Cândido Mota, 72, Center.

Also on Saturday, from 8pm, TMC – Teatro Mario Covas gets into a disco atmosphere with the presentation of the tribute ‘Abba + Bee Gees in Concert’, promoted by the bands Abba Majestät and Bee Gees Way.

Tickets for the presentation can be purchased through the websites Bilheteria Express, Sympla or at Livraria Mar de Letras, located at Caraguá Praia Shopping, in the center of Caraguatatuba, for R$100 for the entire ticket and R$50 for the half price.

Abba + Bee Gees in Concert is a show that promises to take the audience on an emotional journey, enchanting from the most experienced who had the opportunity to experience the heyday of these two bands, to the new generations who learn to admire the songs, which have become true hymns.

On Sunday (3/7), starting at 9 am, the Serra do Mar State Park will host the 9th edition of the Cambuci Festival, which will feature several attractions, such as: gourmet tent, displays of drinks and foods made from cambuci, trails and walks, music, dance, storytelling and theatrical presentation, in addition to lots of fun, learning and appreciation of one of the most emblematic and tasty fruits of the Atlantic Forest.

At 4 pm, Cine Clube returns with the national animation ‘Minhocas’, which tells the story of Júnior, a young worm who cannot make friends because he is considered too spoiled by his mother. Willing to prove otherwise, he challenges one of those who provoke him to a challenge involving a risky cliff jump. However, before the dispute even begins, Junior is taken to the surface by an excavator. Far from home and in a hostile environment, he ends up meeting the villain Big Wig, an armadillo who wants to turn earthworms into slaves.

Closing the program, at 8 pm, will be shown the Oscar winner for Best Picture of 1994, ‘Forrest Gump – The Storyteller’, with Tom Hanks. In this work, even with his slow thinking, Forrest Gump never felt disadvantaged. Thanks to his mother’s support, he had a normal life. Whether on the football field as a sports star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires everyone with his optimism. But the person Forrest loves the most may be the hardest to save: his childhood sweetheart, the sweet and troubled Jenny.

Service

Photographic Exhibition: ‘Changes of a Contour’ – Felipe Samurai

Visitation: Tuesday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm | Saturdays and holidays, from 12:00 to 17:00

Free entrance

Place: Dr Square Cândido Mota, 72, Center (MACC)

More information: (12) 3883-9980

Saturdays and Sundays – at 4pm and 8pm – Free Admission

Day 2 – at 4 pm – The Incredibles | L

Day 2 – at 20h – Alexandre | 16

Day 3 – 4 pm – Worms | L

Day 3 – 8pm – Forrest Gump – The Storyteller | 14

Place: Dr Square Cândido Mota, 72, Center (Behind MACC)

More information: (12) 3897-5660

Abba + Bee Gees in Concert

Day: July 2 (Saturday)

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: BRL 100 (full) | BRL 50 (half)

Outlets: www.bilheteriaexpress.com.br | www.sympla.com.br | Livraria Mar de Letras: Avenida Dr. Arthur da Costa Filho, 937 – Downtown

Rating 16 years

Place: Avenida Goiás, 187, Indaiá, Caraguatatuba

More information: (12) 3881-2623

Day: June 3 (Sunday)

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Free entrance

Place: Rua Horto Florestal, 1200, Rio do Ouro – Caraguatatuba (headquarters of the Serra do Mar State Park)