Dakota Johnson: HBO Should Have ‘Warned Us’ About Granny Tippi Hedren’s Character in ‘The Girl’

Dakota Johnson has opened up about her reaction to her grandmother’s character portrayal, Tippi Hedren, in the 2012 HBO TV movie The girl.

The film focused on the star’s relationship The birds, Hedren, with Alfred Hitchcock. Hedren had previously spoken out about her experiences of sexual harassment at the hands of the famous filmmaker.

Johnson, daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, said vanity fair that they should have warned their family before seeing the movie for the first time.

“We sat in [las oficinas de] HBO, my family and we watched this movie together,” Johnson recalled the moment he saw Sienna Miller play his grandmother in the 2012 film. “It was one of those moments where you think, ‘How is this possible? do they let us know?’”

“We are in a room with several executives. Perhaps that warranted a little talk beforehand?

The Independent contacted HBO for comment.

Johnson said that during the screening, he looked at Hedren and saw “a woman who was just reminded of everything that happened, and it was heartbreaking.” “She was an amazing actress and [Hitchcock] prevented him from having a career.”

Dakota Johnson and her grandmother Tippi Hedren (Getty Images)

When she made the allegations against the director decades after his death in 2016, Hedren said Hitchcock threatened to ruin her career after she rejected him. She claimed he was bent on destroying her name in Hollywood.

“What happened to my grandmother was horrible because Hitchcock was a tyrant,” Johnson told vanity fair. “He was talented and prolific, and important in terms of art, but power can poison people.”

Johnson added that Hitchcock once sent his mother Griffith a replica of Hedren in a small coffin at Christmas.

Hedren previously compared Hitchcock to the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. “I’m seeing all the coverage on Weinstein,” the actress said in 2017. “This is nothing new, nor is it limited to the entertainment industry.”

“I had to deal with sexual harassment all the time, during my modeling career and in movies. Hitchcock was not the first.