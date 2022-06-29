Dakota Johnson responds to viral video of her ‘noticing’ Johnny Depp’s injured finger

Dakota Johnson spoke about a viral video claiming she noticed Johnny Depp’s injured finger while promoting a movie in 2015.

The brief clip resurfaced in April, when Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were in the midst of their legal battle, in which Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation.

In court, Depp alleged that his ex-wife cut her finger with a bottle of vodka during an argument a few months after their wedding in February 2015.

Posted on TikTok, the clip in question claims that Johnson was looking at Depp’s injury during the media broadcast of the crime drama film. black dough.

In a new interview, the star from Fifty Shades of Gray responded to the video’s popularity and appeared confused when some social media users linked it to the legal story.

“I thought, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?’” and Britt Hennemuth of vanity fairwhile shaking his head.

The actress later stated that she did not remember the moment and did not want to be involved in the story in any way.

“I don’t remember this, but please get me out of it,” he continued. “Don’t let it go any further. Can you imagine, oh my God, if I was called to the witness stand?”

Johnson, who will star in a film adaptation of Persuasion Jane Austen, expressed bewilderment at the way the trial was available “as a sideshow.” (At the time of the interview, the trial had not yet concluded.)

Johnny Depp and Dakota Johnson (AFP via Getty Images)

She said: “I can’t believe people watch it like it’s a show. It’s like a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s completely insane.”

“Humans are so weird, ****. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

On June 2, Depp won his defamation suit against Heard, and a jury awarded him $15 million in damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million for a share of his own counterclaim (because Depp’s attorney called the abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax).