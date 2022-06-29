Dakota Johnson says working on 50 Shades of Gray was ‘psychotic’ because of the books’ author

Behind the scenes was not very pleasant for the film’s crew…

The actress Dakota Johnson reached world stardom after starring in the trilogy 50 shades of graywhere the character lived Anastasia. But despite the success, the recording of the films, which were based on the writer’s eponymous series EL James, it seems, were not pleasant at all. And many of these “problems” on the set came precisely from the creative control of the author of the books.

In a recent interview with the magazine vanity fair, Dakota said that making the trilogy turned out to be more “complicated” than she thought it would be. That’s because, according to the actress, the final result was very different from what she had initially agreed, since EL James insisted on having things in the adaptation that wouldn’t work in the audiovisual.

Johnson said:

“I signed [o contrato] to do something quite different from the version we ended up shooting. [E. L. James] she had a lot of creative control, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. There are parts of the books that wouldn’t work in a movie, like an interior monologue that was incredibly cheesy at times. It wouldn’t do to say it out loud. So it was always a battle […]”.

Dakota also remembers that when she auditioned for the film, she read a monologue by When Two Women Sinclassic film by the filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. At the time, the actress believed that the project would be “something really special” but the filming of the trilogy was filled with “many different disagreements”. The artist said that if she had known how it would all turn out, she would have thought that “that was psychotic” and that, probably, no one would have agreed to do.

Just to get an idea of ​​what the atmosphere was like on the filming set, still in the interview, the actress told a little about the recording process, reporting that the team filmed the sequences that the author wanted to, only later, record the ones that the group would like to do. However, Dakota stressed that, even in the face of so many complications, she and the actor Jamie Dornanwith whom he starred in the film, were treated well throughout.

