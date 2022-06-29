Daniela Melchior reveals behind-the-scenes photo of “Fast and Furious 10”







Photo: Publicity / Modern Popcorn

Actress Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”) posted on her Instagram account a behind-the-scenes photo of “Fast and Furious 10”, in which she appears to touch up Vin Diesel’s makeup. The image is also the first record of the actress featured as her character in the franchise, with centipede tattoos on her arms.

The Portuguese star is one of the novelties of the franchise, which will also introduce in the 10th film characters played by Brie Larson (the “Captain Marvel”), Jason Momoa (the “Aquaman”), Alan Ritchson (“Reacher”) and Rita Moreno ( of the two versions of “Amor, Sublime Amor”) – in addition to bringing back the original protagonists and recent acquisitions of the saga: Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood and possibly (ie, not yet confirmed) Jason Statham.

The screenplay for “Fast & Furious 10” was written by Dan Mazeau (“Wrath of the Titans 2”) and Justin Lin (“Fast & Furious 9”), the direction was taken over at the last minute by Louis Leterrier (“Trick of the “) and the premiere is scheduled for May 18 in Brazil, one day before the US release.