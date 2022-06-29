Dare more with the Motorola Edge 30’s advanced camera system

Motorola’s newest premium phone, the Motorola Edge 30 is the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone without sacrificing power and advanced features. Equipped with a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, the device provides a top-of-the-line experience, accompanied by a super fluid 144 Hz pOLED screen with HDR10+, an immersive stereo sound system with Dolby Atmos and a battery that delivers all-day autonomy with ultra-fast charging. of 33 W.

The flagship experience is completed with the camera system, the most advanced ever developed by Motorola. Get to know all the details of the power and photography features of the Motorola Edge 30 now, and learn how to compete for a brand new copy to call yours.

Motorola Edge 30 brings the most advanced cameras

With a 32 MP selfie camera and two 50 MP rear sensors, in addition to optical stabilization technology, the Motorola Edge 30 cameras are the most advanced ever developed by the brand. The suite delivers high definition, sharp focus and HDR photos and videos, plus smarter software to ensure you capture the best photos with the utmost ease.

One such feature automatically activated in default mode is Night Vision, which combines multiple photos into one to provide a clear, sharp, high-quality image even in low-light environments. The feature is more robust, and works on selfie, main and hybrid lenses, ensuring excellent results in all your photos.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from our customers that they just want to pick up their phone and take pictures without worrying about settings and different modes. In fact, we’ve noticed that users rarely choose a camera mode in most of the pictures they take. Now, an example. : “Auto Night Vision” for low light photos is available on both the front and rear camera automatically. Users no longer need to plan (and choose a mode) for low-light photos. They can just take the picture and the software will process those conditions on its own.” — Rahul DesaiGlobal Product Director, Imaging, Motorola

Present on the main 50 MP sensor, the improved optical stabilization of the Motorola Edge 30 prevents instabilities caused by holding the phone, or by other external factors, from generating shaky and blurry photos and videos when making small adjustments to the lenses. The technology is supported by all-pixel focus, which uses 100% of the pixels to focus quickly and keep what’s important always sharp.

“Omni-directional Phase Detection (Omini PDAF) is the new standard for autofocus. To make this benefit clearer to our customers, we use the term Focus on All Pixels. Traditional phase detection uses about 3% of the pixels for focus while Focus on All Pixels uses 100% of the pixels in both vertical and horizontal patterns for that. With 32 times more pixels working in focus, this technology improves the cameras performance in any lighting condition.” — Rahul DesaiGlobal Product Director, Imaging, Motorola

With 50 MP lenses and optical stabilization, the Motorola Edge 30’s cameras are the most advanced ever developed by Motorola (Image: Motorola)

Versatile, the ultrawide lens is a hybrid, also boasting the ability to act as a macro lens. Combined with the new 50 MP sensor, one of the most advanced in the industry, you can frame more details of the scene or even capture the smallest details without sacrificing image quality.

“The hybrid sensor allows you to capture beautiful images in both panoramic shots and shots up to 3 cm close to the subject using just one camera instead of two. The challenge with cameras that only work as macro is that they either have fixed focus or they have low resolution. With this hybrid sensor, the user can take advantage of the autofocus system for a much higher resolution in macro photos. In addition, both the macro and ultra-wide mode are more accessible through the zoom, being able to be selected via icon. “ — Rahul DesaiGlobal Product Director, Imaging, Motorola

With powerful processing and high definition sensors, the model is also capable of recording 4K videos on the two rear cameras and even on the front sensor, offering recordings rich in detail. It is also possible to shoot with HDR10, which allows the registration of more than 1 billion shades of color and even preserves the information present in the brightest and darkest points of the scene.

“More and more customers are using video. In addition to the popular Dual Capture mode, which allows the user to record with two cameras simultaneously, we also offer HDR10 recording. This is a very popular TV quality and the motorola edge 30 will allow its users to become amateur videographers with footage in this format, capable of capturing over a billion colors with high dynamic range.” — Rahul DesaiGlobal Product Director, Imaging, Motorola

A survey by Motorola revealed that 90% of users rarely choose a camera mode (Motorola’s internal survey) — without making adjustments or applying filters, these users just open the camera app and hit the capture button.

The camera experience is complete with smarter software that delivers the best results with a smoother user experience (Image: Motorola)

With that in mind, Motorola has not only improved the sensors and lenses, but also reworked the camera system interface to ensure that commonly used settings can be accessed directly from the main screen, providing a simpler and easier user experience.

Win a Motorola Edge 30 with the #challenge30

Interested in the Motorola Edge 30? Motorola and Canaltech help you with the #challenge30 promotion — just post your best League of Legends: Wild Rift gameplay on Instagram, tag Motorola Brasil and Canaltech, use the hashtag #challenge30 in the caption and that’s it! You will already be running for the device. Remember to leave your profile open, and publish the video until June 30th, when the winner will be selected.