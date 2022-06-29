Diesel shortage worsens and spreads in Argentina

The shortage of diesel in Argentina has worsened and spread to almost the entire country, affecting various economic activities, especially cargo transport, according to business sources warned on Monday (27).

According to data released this Tuesday (28) by the Argentine Federation of Cargo Transport Business Entities (Fadeeac), between June 15 and last Saturday, 23 of the 24 districts in which the country is divided had problems with the supply of diesel, a widely used fuel. in agricultural machinery, trucks and passenger buses.

The “supply map” prepared by the business entity shows that the southern province of Tierra del Fuego was the only district in Argentina where cargo carriers had no problems filling up with diesel.

The shortage has been recorded since last April, when rural producers reported that they did not have enough fuel to harvest their crops and then transport them to storage sites and export ports. Since then, the situation has worsened and spread across the country.

According to the current “supply map”, there are 16 districts – including the four most populous provinces in the country and the city of Buenos Aires – marked in “red”, where there is very little or no supply at the stations.

In four other provinces “in orange”, the average supply is 20 liters per vehicle due to the imposition of quotas, and a truck needs, on average, 35 to 40 liters to travel 100 kilometers – a short distance given the enormous from the country.

Along with the scarcity and the sharp rise in prices for the little available fuel, delays are still recorded that affect the operation of cargo transport.

The months of grain harvest and shipment to the port traditionally happen when the demand for diesel increases in Argentina, which is usually reflected in high imports of this fuel in this period. But this time, the country faces a scenario of lack of foreign exchange and exceptionally high international energy prices.

Amid growing demand from farmers, industrialists and transporters, the government has pledged to increase diesel imports to normalize supplies.